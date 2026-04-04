Carroll's Isaiah Crane transfers to Montana State, thanks Helena community

HELENA — The reigning Frontier Conference player of the year is transferring from Helena to Bozeman.

Carroll guard Isaiah Crane announced Saturday he has committed to play at the NCAA Division I level next season for Montana State.

Crane averaged 19.6 points per game on 54.3% shooting from the field and 50% from 3-point range en route to being named the Frontier men’s basketball player of the year. He added 4.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

“Even though I didn’t grow up in Helena, the community really welcomed me and made me feel like I was really at home — from coaches, teammates and just to everyone who supports the program," Crane told MTN Sports via Zoom Friday. "Just after games, stuff like that, being able to walk around and hear ‘Oh, hey, Isaiah!’ Talking to people, giving them hugs, it means the world to me.”

Watch the video to hear Crane discuss his transfer-portal decision:

Isaiah Crane discusses decision to transfer to Montana State from Carroll

A 6-foot guard from Portland, Ore., Crane joined the Fighting Saints in 2023. After a redshirt season, he was the Frontier Conference freshman of the year in 2024-25. This season, he helped Carroll go 20-10 overall (17-5 in the Frontier). The Saints lost in the semifinal round of the conference tournament and then ended their season with a first-round loss to Wayland Baptist in the NAIA tournament.

Crane has two years of eligibility remaining. He posted on X on March 21 that he had entered the transfer portal and again on March 24 that he had been offered by the Bobcats. According to Crane’s father, Crane received interest from over 40 Division I programs after entering the portal.

"I didn’t want to leave Carroll for something that wouldn’t really give me the opportunity to continue growing and furthering my goals that I want to accomplish," Crane said. "So, Montana State, I feel like I have a pretty good opportunity there to thrive and do what I want to do.”

While speaking with MTN Sports, Crane reiterated many times how grateful he is for the people of Carroll College.

“Honestly, I just want to say thank you to everyone in the community," Crane said. "So, just honestly thank you. Thank you to Carroll and to the Helena community just for all the support.”

Crane will join a Montana State program that went 18-14 in 2025-26. The Bobcats were 12-6 in the Big Sky and earned the No. 2 seed for the conference tournament. They lost to eventual tournament champion Idaho in a quarterfinal game to end their season.

Montana State announced March 27 that every eligible player from the 2025-26 team is set to return for the 2026-27 season.