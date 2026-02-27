Carroll's Isaiah Crane is player of the year; Frontier men's hoops honors announced

HELENA — The 2025-26 Frontier Conference men’s basketball all-conference teams and individual award winners were announced Thursday.

Isaiah Crane of Carroll was voted the 2025-26 frontier men’s player of the Year. Prior to the postseason tournament, Crane averages 19.4 points per game and shoots 48.9% from the 3-point line. He also shoots 53.4 % from the field. He scored at least 20 points in game 11 times this season.

Crane’s teammate Drew Jones was selected as the conference’s freshman of the year.

JJ Montgomery of Bellevue (Neb.) was chosen as the league’s defensive player of the year. His teammate Ahamad Bynum was selected as the conference’s newcomer of the year.

Asher Williams of Montana Tech and Luke Holecek of MSU-Northern shared the Frontier Conference’s sixth man of the year award.

Rocky Mountain’s (Mont.) Danny Neville earned coach of the year honors after guiding the Battlin’ Bears to the league title with 20-2 conference record. RMC, which finished at No. 7 ranking in the final NAIA coaches’ top 25, earned the first league automatic bid to the NAIA national yournament, which starts March 13-14 with the first and second rounds.

The 2025-26 Frontier postseason tournament begins with a pair of quarterfinal rounds on Friday and Saturday, followed by the semifinal contests on Sunday,and the championship game on Monday at 5 p.m.

2025-26 Frontier Conference men's basketball awards and honors

Player of the year: Isaiah Crane, Carroll

Defensive player of the year: JJ Montgomery, Bellevue (Neb.)

Freshman of the year: Drew Jones, Carroll

6th man of the year: Asher Williams, Montana Tech, and Luke Holecek, MSU-Northern

Newcomer of the year: Ahamed Bynum, Bellevue (Neb.)

Coach of the year: Danny Neville, Rocky Mountain

First-team all-conference

Isaiah Crane, Carroll

Ahamed Bynum, Bellevue (Neb.)

Kyle Gruhler, Montana Western

Hayden Diekhans, Montana Tech

Royce Robinson, Rocky Mountain

Omari NEsbit, Rocky Mountain

Nathan Ojukwu, Dakota State (S.D.)

Lukas Morgan, Dakota State (S.D.)

Emanuel Steward, Montana Western

Leon Sayers IV, MSU-Northern

Second-team all-conference

RJ Smith, Bellevue (Neb.)

Brayden Koch, Montana Tech

Jaden Phillips, Bellevue (Neb.)

Kellen Harrison, Carrolll

Isaac Round, Carroll

Carter McCoy, Rocky Mountain

Austin Ramos, MSU-Northern

Griffyn Doughty, Dickinson State

JJ Montgomery, Bellevue (Neb.)

JR Cison, Valley City State (N.D.)

All-defense

JJ Montgomery, Bellevue (Neb.)

Hayden Diekhans, Montana Tech

Royce Robinson, Rocky Mountain

Kellen Harrison, Carroll

Mekhi Jourdan, Rocky Mountain

