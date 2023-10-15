Bobcat postgame: Brent Vigen, Ty McCullouch, Tommy Mellott break down win over Cal Poly

BOZEMAN — The No. 2-ranked Montana State Bobcats defeated the Cal Poly Mustangs 59-19 on Saturday night.

MSU moves to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the Big Sky Confernce with the victory, and extended the longest home-game winning streak in Division I to 24 games in a row. For full highlights from the game,click here.

Bobcats coach Brent Vigen, wide receiver Ty McCullouch and quarterback Tommy Mellott met with the media after the game to discuss the victory. For the full press conference, check out the video above.