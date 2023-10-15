Watch Now
CollegeMontana State Bobcats

Actions

Bobcat postgame: Brent Vigen, Ty McCullouch, Tommy Mellott break down win over Cal Poly

Brent Vigen postgame Cal Poly postgame presser
Posted at 11:26 PM, Oct 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-15 01:28:18-04

BOZEMAN — The No. 2-ranked Montana State Bobcats defeated the Cal Poly Mustangs 59-19 on Saturday night.

MSU moves to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the Big Sky Confernce with the victory, and extended the longest home-game winning streak in Division I to 24 games in a row. For full highlights from the game,click here.

Bobcats coach Brent Vigen, wide receiver Ty McCullouch and quarterback Tommy Mellott met with the media after the game to discuss the victory. For the full press conference, check out the video above.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state