FULL HIGHLIGHTS: No. 2 Montana State 59, Cal Poly 19

Cal Poly at Montana State
Posted at 9:39 PM, Oct 14, 2023
BOZEMAN — The No. 2-ranked Montana State Bobcats came off a bye week, ready to take the gridiron with a 59-19 win over Cal Poly.

With this win, the Bobcats continue the longest home-game win streak in Division 1 Football with 24 games.

The Bobcats Ty McCullouch showed his flash right away with a 65-yard punt return for the first touchdown of the game. In his return, Tommy Mellott threw for two touchdowns. Sean Chambers rushed for 91 yards and 3 touchdowns of his own.

For highlights from Saturday's game, see the video player above.

