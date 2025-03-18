A pillar at Montana State, Tricia Binford's 20th season is her 'best yet'

BOZEMAN — How does one continue to outdo themselves 20 years into their job?

Just ask Tricia Binford.

She's been at the helm of the Montana State women's basketball program for two decades, and this year is her best yet. It's boasted a 30-win season for the first time in Big Sky Conference history, an outright regular-season conference championship, a tournament title and a No. 13 seed entering March Madness.

She won the Big Sky coach of the year, guided Esmeralda Morales to regular-season and team MVP honors, and produced this year's defensive player of the year in freshman Taylee Chirrick.

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State coach Tricia Binford (center) celebrates with her team after the Bobcats defeated rival Montana in the championship game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

That success resulted in a new four-year contract with the program as announced by athletic director Leon Costello at the team's Selection Sunday watch party this week.

"She's not going anywhere," he exclaimed. "We just signed Coach Binford to four more years."

The crowd erupted into a cheer throughout Worthington Arena.

"Beyond basketball, this place has been really special for our family, and to have both of our kids being raised here," Binford said. "We have the best president (Waded Cruzado) and athletic director, that’s a big piece of why we do what we do, when you have that kind of support."

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State women's head coach Tricia Binford embraces University President Waded Cruzado after winning the Big Sky tournament championship on March 12, 2025 in Boise, Idaho.

She’s a pillar to the program and the university. Her players wouldn’t want anyone else to the lead the way, especially this past year with the historic season they’ve had thus far.

"She’s meant a lot," Montana State guard Esmeralda Morales said. "She’s the boss. I know, like, she’s the head coach, but she does an amazing job to get everyone on board. (She) listens, I think that’s the biggest thing, she listens. She doesn’t just, ‘Oh, I’m the boss. It’s my way.’ No, she listens to us. She’s very open, and I’m so happy for this program to extend her and for future players."

"Yeah, Coach Binford, you know, she trusts our players, and we trust her," Montana State guard Katelynn Martin said. "We are fully confident in what their game plan is going to be, you know, for Ohio State, and just really excited we have her as our leader taking us forward."

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State coach Tricia Binford talks to her team during the Brawl of the Wild women's basketball game against Montana at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.

With all the success this season, Binford said the best is yet to come.

"We feel like here is the place where we can take that next step," she explained. "We certainly took a step this season. We do not feel like we’re finished. We feel like there’s more to be capable of here, and we have the best community to support these athletes. And just really grateful for my staff and what they bring to the table. It’s just been such a fun ride."

The 13th-seeded Bobcats play at fourth-seeded Ohio State in March Madness on Friday at 3:30 p.m. Mountain time on ESPN2.