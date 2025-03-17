Montana State Bobcats, Tricia Binford agree to new four-year contract

BOZEMAN — Montana State University has signed Ellen Kreighbaum women’s head basketball coach Tricia Binford to a new four-year contract, director of athletics Leon Costello announced.

“For the past 20 years, Tricia Binford has been a transformational leader and mentor for our women’s basketball program,” Costello said. “We have reached new heights under her leadership and this year is a shining example of that. She embodies the values we embrace at Montana State and her teams consistently display excellence in the classroom, on the court, and in the community. I am excited to keep her and her family in Bozeman and look forward to many more great years for Bobcat women’s basketball.”

Last Wednesday, Binford led Montana State to its fourth Big Sky Conference tournament championship, and the third under her watch. MSU’s 30 victories are the most ever recorded by a Big Sky Conference member. In the past 10 seasons, the Bobcats have finished atop the Big Sky standings on five occasions. Binford has not had a losing slate in 18 consecutive seasons.

“I’m grateful to President (Waded) Cruzado and Leon Costello for their incredible leadership and support for Bobcat women’s basketball,” Binford said. “They share the same vision in taking the program to the next level. I’m grateful for our unbelievable staff and student-athletes. I get to work every day with a driven and dedicated team that brings out the best in each other every day and competes at the highest level.

“I’m also grateful for this wonderful community we get to call home. Our fans continue to show out every night in support of this team. They truly create an atmosphere that is unmatched.”

Binford, a four-time Big Sky Conference coach of the year honoree, is the winningest coach in Montana State history. Her 359-251 overall mark and 224-127 Big Sky slate are second all-time in league annals.

Montana State opens the 2025 NCAA women’s basketball tournament on Friday, March 21, against Ohio State in Columbus. Time is yet to be determined.