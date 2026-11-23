MISSOULA — In the final Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll of the regular season, which was released Monday, Montana State is ranked second and Montana is 11th.

The Bobcats held steady at No. 2 following their 42-16 win over the rival Grizzlies in the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday. Montana State earned the No. 1 seed for the FCS playoffs, which begin Saturday.

Related: Montana State No. 1 overall seed for playoffs; Montana to host Incarnate Word in 1st round

The top five in the media poll remained intact from a week ago. Tarleton State, the only undefeated team in the FCS, held on to the No. 1 ranking. The Texans received 43 of 57 first-place votes; Montana State received 12 first-place votes and third-ranked South Dakota State received two.

Following Tarleton State, Montana State and South Dakota State in the poll are No. 4 Lamar and No. 5. Stephen F. Austin. South Dakota jumped up to No. 6 after its 10-3 win at then-No. 11 Illinois State, pushing Youngstown State down to No. 7.

Mercer, North Dakota and Northern Arizona round out the top 10.

Montana slid from No. 8 to No. 11 after its loss to the Bobcats. The Grizzlies received the No. 15 seed for the playoffs and will host Incarnate Word in the playoffs. The Cardinals are ranked 17th in the Stats Perform poll.

Also ranked in the top 25 from the Big Sky are No. 14 Weber State, No. 21 UC Davis and No. 22 Idaho State. Weber State and Idaho State both received at-large bids for the FCS playoffs, while UC Davis was left out of the field.

The playoff schedule for Big Sky teams and the final conference standings are below.

FCS Playoffs

Big Sky Conference teams schedule

Saturday, Nov. 28

(All times Mountain)

Idaho State at North Dakota, 11 a.m.

Western Illinois at Weber State, 1 p.m.

Long Island at Northern Arizona, 2 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Montana, 6 p.m.

Montana State receives bye to second round; will host Harvard/Monmouth winner on Dec. 5.

Big Sky Conference standings

End regular season

