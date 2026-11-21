BOZEMAN — If we had told you Montana and Montana State would combine for just 10 first-half points — with the only touchdown coming off a trick play and the most explosive offense in the FCS being kept out of the end zone entirely — would you have believed us?

That was the scenario between the top-two scoring offenses in the Big Sky Conference on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. But in the second half, it was the Bobcats who broke away. MSU retained possession of the Great Divide Trophy, and came away with so much more.

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Cats blast Griz: 2nd-half surge powers No. 2 Montana State to Brawl win, Big Sky crown

With a 42-16 win over No. 8 Montana in the 125th Brawl of the Wild, the No. 2-ranked Bobcats (11-1, 8-1 Big Sky) won the outright conference championship and, most likely, sewed up the No. 1 seed for the upcoming FCS playoffs. It was Montana State's fourth straight win over the Grizzlies, and its ninth in the last 11 meetings.

Montana (8-4, 6-3 Big Sky) is still in line for a playoff berth but is likely to play a first-round game next weekend.

A 75-yard touchdown pass from Justin Lamson to tight end Rocky Lencioni in the third quarter gave the Bobcats some breathing room. And Lamson and Lencioni provided the dagger with 3:49 left when they connected on a 17-yard touchdown pass. That came after a 66-yard run by Lamson.

Both teams had chances in the first quarter, but both defenses rose up to thwart those opportunities.

The Bobcats' opening drive moved to the 24-yard line, but they were stopped on fourth-and-1 and gave the ball back. The Griz then took the ball deep into MSU territory as part of a 14-play drive, but a key holding call pushed them back. After a sack, kicker Jo Silver misfired on a 44-yard field goal try.

There was no score after the first quarter, but the Bobcats got on the board first in the second on a 51-yard run by Jabez Woods on a well-designed reverse play. Woods eluded a Griz defender who had initially set the edge and then weaved his way down the sideline to the end zone for a 7-0 MSU lead with 10:06 on the clock.

The Cats had a chance to extend that advantage but a false-start penalty factored into Myles Sansted hitting the upright and missing a 48-yard field goal attempt with 5:09 left before halftime.

Montana finally got on the board just before the break with a 43-yard field goal, and the teams went into the break with MSU leading 7-3.

That's when things changed.

The Bobcats got a little separation at the outset of the second half on a 9-yard touchdown run by Adam Jones, after a 47-yard throw from Justin Lamson to Carter Dahlke. Then, Takhari Carr picked off a Keali'i Ah Yat ball intended for Brooks Davis in the end zone, a call that was upheld on review.

Huge play, huge call. That eventually led to an 11-yard touchdown pass from Lamson to Dahlke. But the Grizzlies finally answered with their first TD of the game, a 6-yard run by QB Cody Schweikert.

Then came the game's first real explosive play. After Schweikert's TD, Lamson hit Lencioni on a simple crossing pattern and the big tight end rumbled 75 yards for an MSU touchdown, and it was 28-10 Cats with 1:08 left in the third quarter.

Early in the fourth, Ah Yat hit Davis on a 7-yard touchdown throw that, after a failed two-point conversion try, pulled the Griz within 28-16. But the Bobcats wasted little time answering with a seven-play, 77-yard march capped by an easy 4-yard touchdown run by Jared White. From there, it was mathematical.

Brawl of the Wild postgame: Trey Bender, Ty Gregorak and Jordan Tripp analyze Montana State's win over Montana

'BIG 3' HELD IN CHECK: Montana's offensive trio of Ah Yat at quarterback, Eli Gillman at running back and Davis at receiver came in as the most explosive three-headed monster in the FCS. But they were held in check on Saturday.

Gillman, a possible Walter Payton Award candidate, never got going on the ground, rushing for just 62 yards on 16 carries. He caught seven passes for 32 yards. Montana's ground game was held to 80 yards and an average of just 2.8 per carry.

Davis had 10 catches for 99 yards, but his longest play was 23 yards. And Ah Yat put up some big numbers, with 337 yards on 35 completions, but the big, explosive plays we're used to seeing just weren't there.

Credit goes to MSU coordinator Bobby Daly and the defensive unit — in particular guys like Carr, Blaine Downing, Seth Brock, Gianni Edwards, Cole Taylor and J.J. Dolan — for limiting the Grizzlies throughout the game.

THE LEGEND OF LAMSON: Is there any question of the place of MSU's Lamson in Cat-Griz lore? The Bobcats senior QB threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 123 yards and beat Montana for the third time as a starter.

Lamson has now won 24 consecutive games as MSU's starter. On Saturday, he helmed an offense that produced 582 yards.

THE DAHLKE FACTOR: MSU's Dahlke has made a huge impact in the absence of the injured Taco Dowler, and that continued on Saturday.

The true freshman out of Gallatin High School caught a team-high eight passes for 138 yards and a touchdown. He was targeted 12 times, by far the most of any pass-catcher on the team, and had 47 yards after the catch.

SERIES STUFF: Montana still leads the all-time series with Montana State by a 74-46-6 margin, but it's recent history that matters here.

The Bobcats have now beaten the Griz in nine of the past 11 and lead the series 14-10 since breaking Montana's 16-game streak in 2002.

Also, it should be noted that Bobcats coach Brent Vigen still hasn't lost a Big Sky Conference home game in his six-season tenure in Bozeman. MSU's last Big Sky home defeat came in October 2019 against Sacramento State.

WHAT'S NEXT: What's next for Montana State is likely the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye for the FCS postseason. For the Grizzlies, they're still in line to play a home playoff game next week at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.

The 2026 FCS playoff selection show unveiling the 24-team bracket will air Sunday at 10 a.m. on ESPNU.