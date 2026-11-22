After a 42-16 romp over Montana on Saturday in the 125th Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman, Montana State has earned the No. 1 overall seed for the 2026 FCS playoffs and home field advantage through the semifinal round.

The announcement was made Sunday as the NCAA Division I Football Championship Committee released the 24-team postseason bracket.

Related: 2nd-half surge powers No. 2 Montana State to Brawl win, Big Sky crown

The Bobcats finished the regular season with an 11-1 overall record and an 8-1 mark in Big Sky Conference to win the outright league championship, their third in a row under coach Brent Vigen.

MSU enters the playoffs as the defending FCS national champion following last year's 35-34 overtime win over Illinois State in the title game.

VIDEO: BOBCATS EARN NO. 1 SEED, HOME FIELD FOR PLAYOFFS

Montana State seeded No. 1, will enjoy first round bye in FCS Playoffs

After a bye this week, Montana State will host the winner of a first-round game between Harvard (8-2) and No. 16 seed Monmouth (9-3) in the second round on Dec. 5.

Montana (8-4) received the No. 15 seed and will host Incarnate Word (8-4) in a first-round game on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. It will be the first meeting between the programs. The game is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. and will air on ESPNU.

The winner will travel to Stephenville, Texas, the following week to face No. 2 seed Tarleton State (12-0) in the second round.

VIDEO: MONTANA WILL HOST INCARNATE WORD TO OPEN PLAYOFFS

Montana Grizzlies earn No. 15 seed, will host Incarnate Word to open FCS playoffs

In all, five Big Sky teams are included in the postseason bracket.

Northern Arizona (9-3) is the No. 10 seed and will host Northwest Conference champion Long Island (5-7) in the first round Saturday. Weber State (8-4) picked up the No. 14 seed and will welcome Western Illinois (8-4) for an opening round contest.

The other Big Sky team in the field is Idaho State (7-5). The Bengals are unseeded and will travel to play No. 9 seed North Dakota (8-4) in the opening round.

MTN Sports

The Big Sky was denied a sixth playoff team; UC Davis, with an 8-4 overall record, was left out of the postseason field.

The remaining seeded teams with first-round byes are No. 3 South Dakota State (10-2), No. 4 Lamar (10-2), No. 5 Stephen F. Austin (11-1), No. 6 Youngstown State (8-3), No. 7 South Dakota (9-3) and No. 8 Mercer (10-2).

The other first-round games scheduled for Saturday are Dayton (10-1) at No. 11 Tennessee Tech (9-3), Albany (8-4) and No. 12 Lehigh (10-2), Austin Peay (UAC) vs. No. 13 Illinois State (8-4).

MTN Sports

Despite being seeded, Illinois State will travel to play Austin Peay in the first round because the Redbirds' Hancock Stadium in Normal, Ill., is booked to host the Illinois High School Association football state championships this coming weekend.