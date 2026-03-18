MISSOULA — The season is in the books for the 2025-26 Montana Grizzlies men's basketball program, concluding in Boise, Idaho, in the Big Sky Conference championship game.

The Griz fell to the Idaho Vandals in that contest, the end to what was an up-and-down season for UM but one that saw the Griz knocking on the door of March Madness again.

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Up-and-down season, almost same result, but Montana Grizzlies now enter pivotal offseason

The season started with a bang, as the Griz were the preseason picks to win the Big Sky after making the NCAA tournament a year ago. UM began the year 4-1, including a win in a buy game over UNLV. The sky appeared to be the limit.

What followed was four straight losses, including three to mid-major Division I opponents at home, where things cooled on the non-conference schedule. After a loss to NAIA Montana Tech on Dec. 17, Montana was left searching for a lot of answers.

Still, a 3-0 start to Big Sky play followed as the Griz showed their potential.

But from there, the rollercoaster was on in league play, as Montana was swept by rivals Montana State and Eastern Washington but also beat regular-season champ Portland State twice, along with eventual tournament champ Idaho two times as well.

After going 3-6 in the back half of conference play, the Griz still got the No. 4 seed at Starch Madness, and after wins over Northern Colorado and Portland State thanks to dazzling performances from Money Williams, they made their third straight conference title game and seventh under head coach Travis DeCuire where they ultimately fell to the Vandals.

The inconsistencies plagued UM in the 12th season under DeCuire, but at times the team flashed potential as the league's best. In the regular season the Griz would maintain and finish with a winning record of 18-16 overall and 10-8 in Big Sky play.

Going forward it's all about the roster and what comes next. UM loses just two seniors including transfer Trae Taylor and three-year stalwart Te'Jon Sawyer, but in the current state of college sports the transfer portal window opening on April 7 will have everyone's attention and could have next year's roster looking drastically different.

All eyes will be on the junior Williams and his decision as a likely sought-after talent, after he recently received tournament MVP honors to go with a first-team All-Big Sky campaign.

But others like junior Brooklyn Hicks, freshmen Tyler Thompson and Kenyon Aguino — plus junior Tyler Isaak and sophomores Grant Kepley and Connor Dick possibly returning — make for a core the Griz can build around as they look to cut down nets and go dancing again this time next season.

