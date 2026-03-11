Money talks – again – as Montana men squeeze back into Big Sky championship game

BOISE, Idaho — Too close for comfort at the end? Yes.

But the Montana Grizzlies, thanks in part to another huge game from star scorer Money Williams, are heading to the championship game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament for the third straight year.

Williams scored 32 points — one night after going off for a career-high 40 — as Montana held off Portland State 75-72 in the semifinal round Tuesday night at Idaho Central Arena. It was Williams' ninth career 30-plus point game.

Watch the highlights:

Now with 72 points in two games in Boise, Williams is making the Big Sky tournament his own personal showcase. According to the conference, Williams is 12 points shy of breaking the single tournament record of 83 points set by Montana's Anthony Johnson in 2010.

"What he's doing right now is special," Griz coach Travis DeCuire said. "I'm very selective with the shots we take. I believe in balance. But this is the time of year you turn guys loose."

Williams sizzled early as fourth-seeded Montana took command in the first half. He scored the Grizzlies' first 13 points to set the tone. In the second half, UM saw a 19-point lead fall to one in the final minute.

But top-seeded Portland State — which had two looks at a tying 3-pointer from Bryce Long and Sebastian Tudor on its final possession — couldn't come all the way back.

The Griz beat Portland State three times this season and now find themselves back in the championship game for the third straight year with a chance to win their second consecutive Big Sky title and earn another trip to the NCAA tournament.

It'll be the program's 23rd all-time appearance in the tournament championship game.

Williams scored 40 points in a 95-89 second-round victory over Northern Colorado on Monday, and came out by attempting eight of Montana's first 11 shots against Portland State. Williams hit each of his first five tries.

Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Montana's Grant Kepley drives during a semifinal game against Portland State at the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, in Boise, Idaho.

The Griz lead grew to 24-9 after a 3-pointer by Te'Jon Sawyer and reached as high as 16 in the first half on a turnaround shot by Grant Kepley with 2:13 left before halftime. Montana shot 60% in the first half.

Montana built the lead as high as 19 in the second half. That advantage shrunk within double digits late, but a Williams corner 3 with 1:59 left proved crucial.

Portland State got it within five points at 66-61 moments later and kept chiseling away. A driving layup by Jaylin Henderson against futile defense pulled the Vikings to 73-72 with 15 seconds left.

Montana's Tyler Isaak then hit two foul shots with 14 seconds remaining to push the lead back to three points, and that capped the scoring as the Vikings were unable to hit a tying 3.

Williams' scoring output came on 11-for-18 shooting, which included four 3-pointers. He made 6 of 8 from the foul line a night after cashing in 18 of 19 from the stripe.

After Monday's game, Williams said he woke up that morning knowing he was going to have a big game. He was asked if he had the same feeling prior to facing Portland State.

"Pretty much," Williams said. "No, I woke up and was like, 'We've got to get this (win). I have a lot of confidence in my guys. It just goes back to having a new team (from last year). I want them to have the best experience. I just want to do it for them."

Brooklyn Hicks added 12 for the Grizzlies while Isaak added 10. Sawyer led the team with nine rebounds. Montana finished by shooting 51%. PSU made just 31% of its tries, but hit 24 of 27 from the foul line.

Henderson had 23 points, six rebounds and four assists to lead the way for Portland State. League MVP Terri Miller Jr. had 12 points but went 0 for 6 from 3-point range. Kelcy Phipps scored 14 for the Vikings.

Montana, the defending tournament champion, improved to 18-15 while Portland State, the league's regular-season champ, fell to 21-11.

"We've set the tone, and our defense is incredible right now," DeCuire said. "If we can continue, we will have an opportunity to cut down nets. But we've got a lot of work to do between now and (Wednesday) night."

Big Sky men's tournament scoreboard

Saturday, March 7

Game 1: No. 9 Idaho State 73, No. 10 Northern Arizona 65

Game 2: No. 7 Idaho 68, No. 8 Sacramento State 45

Sunday, March 8

Game 3: No. 1 Portland State 85, No. 9 Idaho State 78

Game 4: No. 7 Idaho 78, No. 2 Montana State 74

Monday, March 9

Game 5: No. 4 Montana 95, No. 5 Northern Colorado 89

Game 6: No. 3 Eastern Washington 84, No. 6 Weber State 79

Tuesday, March 10

Game 7: No. 4 Montana 75, No. 1 Portland State 72

Game 8: No. 7 Idaho vs. No. 3 Eastern Washington, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 11

Game 9: No. 4 Montana vs. Game 8 winner, 9:30 p.m., championship

