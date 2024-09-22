Through ups and downs, No. 9 Montana enters Big Sky play after battle-tested nonconference run

MISSOULA — Nonconference play is in the books for the No. 9 Montana Grizzlies, and they exit it after four games with a 3-1 record.

That also comes after a Saturday thriller at Washington-Grizzly Stadium as Montana picked up a top-25 win over Western Carolina, which concluded a rugged non-league schedule that featured two top-25 teams and another Missouri Valley Conference foe to open the season.

PHOTOS: MONTANA COMPLETES COMEBACK AGAINST WESTERN CAROLINA

Despite trailing 17-0 after the first quarter on Saturday, the Grizzlies rallied to win a wild 46-35 game over the Catamounts.

"Our team's got a lot of fight and a lot of belief, and they did a good job," UM head coach Bobby Hauck said. "You're down 17, that's kind of a gut check, and there's no hesitation on our sideline or in our huddle."

The Grizzlies chipped away throughout the game before taking the lead in the third quarter and holding it, as Montana got a touchdown run from quarterback Keali'i Ah Yat to make it 28-27, followed by an immediate interception from Trevin Gradney, which led to another touchdown run from Ah Yat to pad the lead.

"When you can come up with some big plays and on defense and in the kicking game, obviously it makes everything better," Hauck said. "We do have big-play potential in those phases. I think that the other side of that coin is that the offense, they went and capitalized on it, so get them down and then step on it, you know. And that's what happened there."

Despite the difficult start, the Grizzlies' offense exploded for 552 yards behind big days from Eli Gillman, Junior Bergen and four rushing touchdowns from Ah Yat which was the most by a Griz QB in school history.

The nonconference portion of the schedule was a challenge for UM with two close victories — the other being the opener against Missouri State — with one over a ranked opponent in Western Carolina. There was the blowout over Morehead State last week, then the slip-up loss on the road to ranked North Dakota in Week 2, all-in-all giving them a battle-tested start to 2024.

Defensively, UM has had its ups and downs, with a poor first half on Saturday and moments of struggles throughout the season, but that unit dialed in and finished strong against Western Carolina (1-3) thanks to their relentless pressure and ability to get stops led by Gradney, Riley Wilson and Hayden Harris.

Offensively, Ah Yat has taken over most of the reins at QB, with Logan Fife contributing in each game, including helping seal the win on the final drive on Saturday with a number of big throws to Bergen for conversions.

Bergen is fully back for the Griz to lead the playmakers out wide, while UM's rushing attack has been on point with Gillman, Nick Ostmo and Ah Yat.

"Our guys are knocking guys off the ball. Our receivers are working hard in the run game down the field, our backs are patient and seeing it, and then they're finishing runs, and that's how that happens," Hauck said. "It's fun and it's comforting, and it's dominating when you can do that."

UM opens Big Sky play next Saturday on the road to take on Eastern Washington (1-3) as these two meet for the first time since 2022 and first time in Cheney, Wash., since 2021.

