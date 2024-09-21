Watch Now
CollegeMontana Grizzlies

Photos: Montana fights back, tops Western Carolina to finish non-league play

Trevin Gradney University of Montana senior Trevin Gradney (37) celebrates an interception during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Junior Bergen University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) breaks a tackle during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Ryan Tirrell University of Montana senior Ryan Tirrell (44) sets up coverage during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Junior Bergen University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) catches the ball during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Trevin Gradney University of Montana senior Trevin Gradney (37) puts pressure on Western Carolina quarterback Cole Gonzales (9) during the game in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Junior Bergen University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) gets a first-down during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Keali'i Ah Yat and Eli Gillman University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) hands the ball off to sophomore Eli Gillman (10) during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Keali'i Ah Yat University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) scrambles out of the pocket during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Eli Gillman University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Xavier Harris University of Montana senior Xavier Harris (13) carries the ball during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Garrett Hustedt University of Montana senior Garrett Hustedt (56) makes a tackle during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Jaxon Lee University of Montana senior Jaxon Lee (25) celebrates a stop during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Sawyer Racanelli University of Montana senior Sawyer Racanelli (9) catches the ball for a two-point conversion during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Sawyer Racanelli University of Montana senior Sawyer Racanelli (9) celebrates a score during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Junior Bergen University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) celebrates a first-down during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Nick Ostmo University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball for a touchdown during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Logan Fife University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) throws the ball during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Junior Bergen University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) gains yards during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Junior Bergen University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) celebrates a first-down during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Nick Ostmo University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Eli Gillman University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) hurdles a defender during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Keelan White University of Montana senior Keelan White (6) catches the ball during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Andres Lehrmann University of Montana senior Andres Lehrmann (55) celebrates a tackle during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Trevin Gradney University of Montana senior Trevin Gradney (37) celebrates an interception during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Eli Gillman University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) outruns a defender during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Bobby Hauck University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck makes a call during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Ryan Tirrell University of Montana senior Ryan Tirrell (44) prepares for a snap during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Caleb Otlewski University of Montana freshman Caleb Otlewski (45) celebrates a tackle during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Keali'i Ah Yat University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) breaks a tackle during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Nick Ostmo University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) fights for yards during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Keali'i Ah Yat University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) celebrates during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Keali'i Ah Yat University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) runs for a touchdown during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Eli Gillman University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) runs for a touchdown during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Trevin Gradney University of Montana senior Trevin Gradney (37) breaks up a pass during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Junior Bergen University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) prepares for contact during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Eli Gillman University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) breaks a tackle during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Hayden Opitz University of Montana freshman Hayden Opitz (59) helps make a tackle during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Eli Gillman University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) hurdles a defender during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Evan Shafer University of Montana senior Evan Shafer (84) fights for extra yards during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Kerwin Bell Western Carolina head coach Kerwin Bell congratulates University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck following the game against in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Bobby Hauck University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck talks to an opposing coach following the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Keali'i Ah Yat University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) falls near the endzone during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Keali'i Ah Yat University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) dives for the goal line during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Griz fans University of Montana fans celebrate during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Nick Ostmo and Eli Gillman University of Montana running backs Nick Ostmo (26) and Eli Gillman (10) warm up before the game against West Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports Montana linemen University of Montana linemen warm up before the game against West Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.Photo by: James Dobson / MTN Sports

Photos: Montana fights back, tops Western Carolina to finish non-league play

close-gallery
  • Trevin Gradney
  • Junior Bergen
  • Ryan Tirrell
  • Junior Bergen
  • Trevin Gradney
  • Junior Bergen
  • Keali'i Ah Yat and Eli Gillman
  • Keali'i Ah Yat
  • Eli Gillman
  • Xavier Harris
  • Garrett Hustedt
  • Jaxon Lee
  • Sawyer Racanelli
  • Sawyer Racanelli
  • Junior Bergen
  • Nick Ostmo
  • Logan Fife
  • Junior Bergen
  • Junior Bergen
  • Nick Ostmo
  • Eli Gillman
  • Keelan White
  • Andres Lehrmann
  • Trevin Gradney
  • Eli Gillman
  • Bobby Hauck
  • Ryan Tirrell
  • Caleb Otlewski
  • Keali'i Ah Yat
  • Nick Ostmo
  • Keali'i Ah Yat
  • Keali'i Ah Yat
  • Eli Gillman
  • Trevin Gradney
  • Junior Bergen
  • Eli Gillman
  • Hayden Opitz
  • Eli Gillman
  • Evan Shafer
  • Kerwin Bell
  • Bobby Hauck
  • Keali'i Ah Yat
  • Keali'i Ah Yat
  • Griz fans
  • Nick Ostmo and Eli Gillman
  • Montana linemen

Share

University of Montana senior Trevin Gradney (37) celebrates an interception during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) breaks a tackle during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Ryan Tirrell (44) sets up coverage during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) catches the ball during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Trevin Gradney (37) puts pressure on Western Carolina quarterback Cole Gonzales (9) during the game in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) gets a first-down during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) hands the ball off to sophomore Eli Gillman (10) during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) scrambles out of the pocket during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Xavier Harris (13) carries the ball during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Garrett Hustedt (56) makes a tackle during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Jaxon Lee (25) celebrates a stop during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Sawyer Racanelli (9) catches the ball for a two-point conversion during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Sawyer Racanelli (9) celebrates a score during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) celebrates a first-down during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball for a touchdown during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) throws the ball during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) gains yards during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) celebrates a first-down during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) hurdles a defender during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Keelan White (6) catches the ball during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Andres Lehrmann (55) celebrates a tackle during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Trevin Gradney (37) celebrates an interception during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) outruns a defender during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck makes a call during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Ryan Tirrell (44) prepares for a snap during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Caleb Otlewski (45) celebrates a tackle during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) breaks a tackle during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) fights for yards during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) celebrates during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) runs for a touchdown during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) runs for a touchdown during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Trevin Gradney (37) breaks up a pass during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) prepares for contact during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) breaks a tackle during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Hayden Opitz (59) helps make a tackle during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) hurdles a defender during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Evan Shafer (84) fights for extra yards during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
Western Carolina head coach Kerwin Bell congratulates University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck following the game against in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck talks to an opposing coach following the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) falls near the endzone during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) dives for the goal line during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana fans celebrate during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana running backs Nick Ostmo (26) and Eli Gillman (10) warm up before the game against West Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
University of Montana linemen warm up before the game against West Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.James Dobson / MTN Sports
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next