Photos: Montana fights back, tops Western Carolina to finish non-league play

University of Montana senior Trevin Gradney (37) celebrates an interception during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) breaks a tackle during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Ryan Tirrell (44) sets up coverage during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) catches the ball during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Trevin Gradney (37) puts pressure on Western Carolina quarterback Cole Gonzales (9) during the game in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) gets a first-down during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) hands the ball off to sophomore Eli Gillman (10) during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) scrambles out of the pocket during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Xavier Harris (13) carries the ball during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Garrett Hustedt (56) makes a tackle during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Jaxon Lee (25) celebrates a stop during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Sawyer Racanelli (9) catches the ball for a two-point conversion during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Sawyer Racanelli (9) celebrates a score during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) celebrates a first-down during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball for a touchdown during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Logan Fife (12) throws the ball during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) gains yards during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) celebrates a first-down during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) hurdles a defender during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Keelan White (6) catches the ball during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Andres Lehrmann (55) celebrates a tackle during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Trevin Gradney (37) celebrates an interception during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) outruns a defender during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck makes a call during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Ryan Tirrell (44) prepares for a snap during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Caleb Otlewski (45) celebrates a tackle during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) breaks a tackle during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) fights for yards during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) celebrates during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) runs for a touchdown during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) runs for a touchdown during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Trevin Gradney (37) breaks up a pass during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Junior Bergen (5) prepares for contact during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) breaks a tackle during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Hayden Opitz (59) helps make a tackle during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Eli Gillman (10) hurdles a defender during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Evan Shafer (84) fights for extra yards during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

Western Carolina head coach Kerwin Bell congratulates University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck following the game against in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck talks to an opposing coach following the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) falls near the endzone during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) dives for the goal line during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana fans celebrate during the game against Western Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana running backs Nick Ostmo (26) and Eli Gillman (10) warm up before the game against West Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

University of Montana linemen warm up before the game against West Carolina in Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. James Dobson / MTN Sports

