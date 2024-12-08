'Story of our season': Loss to SDSU was microcosm of Montana's struggles in 2024

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The season came to a close on Saturday for the Montana Grizzlies as UM ran into the buzzsaw that is South Dakota State.

The Jackrabbits ran away with the game late, but the contest was a microcosm of the Grizzlies' season, as opportunities presented themselves, but UM couldn't cash in and wound up with self-inflicted mistakes that ultimately cost it the game.

"Every time we tried to see some momentum, they kind of, especially in the first half, you know, we were up 3-0," Montana head coach Bobby Hauck said. "We didn't get off the field. It was a good job by them. We just didn't win in third down and, you know, I think that's probably the real story, especially the first half.

"I thought our guys played hard and we just didn't quite get there (Saturday) which is kind of the story of our season."

An early turnover by SDSU presented an opportunity, but the Griz got just three points out of it to take a 3-0 lead.

Penalties to put UM in tough positions, including right before a home run score by the Jackrabbits in the second quarter to make it 14-3, forced their back against the wall, and then a costly turnover deep in SDSU territory hurt the comeback attempt as the top defense in the FCS made a play.

"They're very sound. They did some pressure things (Saturday) that that were a little different," Hauck said. "Coach does a good job getting that defense ready. And they're good. You know, they tackle well, they're tough. I enjoy the tenacity their kids play with, kind of admire it. Hope we look in the mirror and see some of that ourselves."

SDSU's offense eventually got rolling behind quarterback Mark Gronowski, as it was tough for the Griz defense to get off the field. SDSU finished the day 7 for 12 on third down.

"They do a really good job of finding yards and, you know, running some different front looks and getting you out of sorts a little bit," Hauck said. "And, you know, they're well coached. They do a good job."

"He's a good quarterback. Spins it well, he can run," UM senior cornerback Trevin Gradney said. "I didn't do a good enough job in the back end. But he's good."

It was too little too late when the Griz found some life after falling into a 35-3 hole.

A day removed from the season ending, things are already beginning to change drastically, as quarterback Logan Fife announced he's entering the transfer portal after splitting reps all season with Keali'i Ah Yat.

Ah Yat played the full game on Saturday, throwing for two scores, two picks and 231 yards after Fife drew the start against Tennessee State in the first round.

"We started (Ah Yat) because we thought he gave us the best chance to win, and I thought he played pretty well," Hauck said.

"It's just the work we put in, like, we put in a bunch of work in the offseason, just getting comfortable with both of them," UM senior wide receiver Keelan White added about working with two quarterbacks. "It's just having that, like, feel for how they throw the ball differently. But getting that work in and being consistent with it is crucial. And I think we were able to get some good work in and be trustworthy to each other."

The dominoes are beginning to fall for the Griz, as the loss ended their season at 9-5, and now they head into the offseason with plenty of questions, and possible changes, ahead.

