Montana stymied in 35-18 second-round loss at South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. — For the second straight year, South Dakota State proved too much for Montana.

The 14th-seeded Grizzlies suffered a similar fate to last season’s FCS championship game, losing 35-18 in a second-round rematch with the No. 3-seeded Jackrabbits on Saturday at Dana J. Dkyhouse Stadium.

SDSU quarterback Mark Gronowski accounted for three touchdowns — including two TD throws to Griffin Wilde — and Jacks linebacker Adam Bock returned an interception for a score as the two-time reigning FCS champions, now 11-2, advanced to the quarterfinal round.

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana's Ronald Jackson Jr. celebrates a fumble recovery against South Dakota State during an FCS quarterfinal playoff game in Brookings, S.D., on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.

The Grizzlies (9-5) were bottled up in the running game and turned the ball over twice, and defensively they were flagged for four offside penalties. But there was hope for Montana early.

On SDSU’s first possession, Griz lineman Hank Nuce forced a fumble from Angel Johnson and the ball was recovered by Ronald Jackson Jr. near midfield. After a fourth-down conversion, Montana got a 34-yard field goal from Ty Morrison and a 3-0 lead.

But the Jackrabbits stole away the lead on their next possession on a 1-yard TD rush by Gronowski and never looked back. A 21-yard reception by Gronowski on a throw-back to the QB one play earlier helped set it up.

That lead grew after a Griz punt, as Gronowski fired over the top to Wilde for a 34-yard touchdown pass to put SDSU ahead 14-3 at the 12:33 mark of the second quarter.

Montana’s offense was moving into Jackrabbit territory with big runs by quarterback Keali’i Ah Yat and Xavier Harris, but it was snuffed out as Ah Yat served up an interception to SDSU’s Tucker Large near the goal line.

With 57 seconds left before halftime, Gronowski and Wilde connected again, this time on a 24-yard TD on third-and-long to put the Jacks up by three scores at 21-3.

After a scoreless third quarter, the Jackrabbits put the game on ice early in the fourth. Gronowski had his second 1-yard TD rush of the game, a fourth-down play to put SDSU up 28-3.

It got worse for the Grizzlies soon after, as an Ah Yat pass over the middle was tipped into the arms of Bock, who kept his balance and returned it 37 yards for another TD.

The Grizzlies scored their first touchdown on a deep ball from Ah Yat to Sawyer Racanelli down the left sideline in the fourth quarter, trimming their deficit to 35-10. Ah Yat also hit Keelan White with a 9-yard touchdown pass with four seconds left. That was followed by a two-point conversion catch by tight end Erik Barker.

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana quarterback Keali'i Ah Yat throws a pass against South Dakota State during an FCS quarterfinal playoff game in Brookings, S.D., on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.

But there wasn’t much else for Montana to hang its hat on, and its season came to a close with a loss to SDSU for the second straight year.

Turning point: Montana dodged a bullet after Large’s interception, as SDSU’s Hunter Dustman later fired wide-left on a field goal attempt.

But a perfect throw by Gronowski to Wilde for a touchdown on third-and-18 — their second TD connection of the day — was a backbreaker. Wilde caught the ball and stretched over goal line near the front pylon as SDSU took a 21-3 lead just before halftime.

Stat of the game: One formula to beating South Dakota State (and playoff games in general) is to win on third down. The Grizzlies did not do that on Saturday.

The Jackrabbits finished 7 for 12 on third-down plays, including a 6-for-7 showing in the first half to help build a three-possession lead.

Grizzly game balls: WR Sawyer Racanelli (Offense). There wasn’t much for UM’s offense to celebrate, but Racanelli’s 44-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter was another example of his value to the Grizzlies.

DT Hank Nuce (Defense). Nuce improved his play as the season went along, and was again solid Saturday, finishing with seven tackles and a forced fumble early in the game.

What’s next: A year after making a run to the championship game in Frisco, Texas, the Grizzlies fell well short of a return trip. Now Montana will enter the offseason looking to regroup.

Despite the loss, Montana’s young talent showed flashes of its potential on Saturday with the likes of running back Malae Fonoti and receiver Lekeldrick Bridges, both true freshman who gave glimpses what they might offer the Griz in the future.

But UM will wave goodbye to a solid senior class, and must try to replace impact players like receiver and all-time great return specialist Junior Bergen, cornerback Trevin Gradney, receiver Keelan White, linebacker Ryan Tirrell, and safeties Ryder Meyer and Jaxon Lee.

