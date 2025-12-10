MISSOULA — Historic is the only way to describe what Eli Gillman has done for the Montana Grizzlies this season.

The junior running back had expectations through the roof entering the season and has surpassed them to say the least.

Running back Eli Gillman cementing name among the all-time greats at Montana

"I just try to think about improving every year," Gillman said. "And as soon as the season ends, there's a little break time, but then you got to get straight back to work. And I'm not trying to be the same every year. I'm trying to improve. So I feel like that's just what I keep trying to do.

"It's a lot of little things like footwork. And then kind of just maturity comes with it, too, which is just experience. But then again, it's just making the second-level defenders miss, which create bigger plays for the offense."

Gillman was named the Big Sky offensive player of the year for his efforts, Montana's first since 2002.

But the humble junior said those individual awards are for the entire team.

"I honestly thought that multiple players on our team could have got offensive player of the year," he said. "So I thought it was going to end up in Montana at some point. But it's sweet and to see all of us on the Big Sky (all-conference) teams is also sweet. It kind of just shows like how hard we've worked in the offseason and how far we've come since last year."

James Dobson / For MTN Sports No. 5 Montana hosts Indiana State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025.

Gillman's had too many highlights and memorable moments to count in 2025, but arguably his best was most recently as he churned out 135 yards on 24 carries with two touchdowns as the Griz exacted revenge on South Dakota State.

"It's just been good, you know, realizing all the hard work is paying off and the more you keep working at it, the better you'll get," Gillman said. "And not just me, like the team as a whole has kind of just took off this year. And I feel like we've had such a different mentality this last offseason and then it's kind of showed throughout the season. So, I think we're just playing with a whole new brand of confidence than we usually do.

"It's been sweet. I'm just happy about the position I'm in and I'm blessed with my support system. And yeah, it just kind of makes me feel like I'm on the right path, so I'm going to continue to do so."

Gillman was already plenty decorated his first two seasons at UM, as the Jerry Rice Award winner in 2023 and an All-Big Sky performer a year ago.

And in the world of transfers, Gillman could've left, but he stayed put and is reaping his rewards.

"I'm just trying to give back to what (the community is) giving to me," Gillman said. "Day in and day out, every single game they're giving it all. Even on away games, they're everywhere. So, I'm just trying to give back to the community.

"I just feel like cementing your name somewhere that means a lot to you personally is special. This place has had a place in my heart since I got here. And I feel like I want to keep it like that forever. This place has been nothing but great to me. And it truly is the best fans in the world, so I guess it's just sweet to walk around and see how many Griz fans there are. And that's just like something that I never want to miss out on."

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana's Eli Gillman (10) carries the ball against South Dakota State in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Dec. 6, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Gillman keeps climbing the record books in nearly ever category as he ranks fourth all-time in career yards now with 3,533 and is third in career rushing touchdowns after this past game with 47. Yohance Humphery leads the way with 4,070 career yards — though his don't include playoff stats as that began in 2003 — followed by Chase Reynolds with 4,067 and Lex Hilliard at 4,018. In terms of career rushing touchdowns, only Reynolds (52) and Hilliard (50) are ahead of Gillman.

Gillman's 19 rushing touchdowns this season also are nearing a record. Marcus Knight holds the single-season touchdown record with 23 while Reynolds twice scored 22 in 2008 and 2009.

He's also nearing the fourth season ever at Montana with 1,500 rushing yards. Gillman currently sits at 1,396. Humphery did it in 2001 with 1,658 while Reynolds accomplished those marks in 2008 (1,583) and 2009 (1,502).

James Dobson / For MTN Sports University of Montana junior Eli Gillman (10) runs for a touchdown during the game against California Polytechnic State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Montana Saturday October 11, 2025.

"It's definitely special to me. I feel like it just means I've had a great team around me and great coaches around me," Gillman said. "I'm honestly just blessed for the position I'm in. And the guys around me help me work hard each and every day, and they're really easy to play for and it's easy to play hard for them."

And as the playoffs roll on, the longer the Griz march on, there's more history that could be in store for Gillman.

"It's so sweet. Like it's at the point of the season where some people can kind of get tired, but like this team is hungry for more," he said. "And even after this last game, we're more confident than ever, so it's super exciting."

