Press conference: Montana coaches Bobby Hauck, Justin Green break down signing day additions

MISSOULA — National signing day arrived on Wednesday, and the Montana Grizzlies officially announced 35 new additions now that their winter session has begun.

Most of UM's official announcements on Wednesday were the players the Griz added from the transfer portal, as Montana announced 16 high school signees back in the early signing period in December.

In total, UM announced 18 transfers and 17 incoming freshmen. The Griz also announced on Tuesday their winter and spring schedule.

Montana head coach Bobby Hauck and running backs coach and recruiting coordinator Justin Green met with the media on Wednesday to discuss a number of the incoming players, the recruiting process and some changes in the college football landscape.

To view the full press conference, check out the video above.