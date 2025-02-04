Montana Grizzlies release spring football schedule; scrimmage set for April 11

MISSOULA — The snow may be falling, but Montana’s preparations for the season opener in September officially got underway Tuesday with the first workout of the winter conditioning period inside the cozy confines of the new Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility.

The fitness session kicked off a two-month spring preparation slate that culminates with the annual Grizzly Scholarship Association Spring Scrimmage on April 11 at 6 p.m. inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.

Winter conditioning will be held every Tuesday and Thursday morning through the month of February. Beginning March 3, the Griz will hold the first of 15 officially sanctioned spring practices, capped by the GSA Spring Scrimmage on April 11, with a week off from March 17-21 for spring break.

Practices and workouts are closed to the general public but open to Quarterback Club members.

Tickets to the spring scrimmage will be available soon. All proceeds from the event support the GSA and its mission to provide scholarships to student-athletes.

Montana has also scheduled its annual Pro Day for April 3, when former Grizzlies return to campus to test their strength and agility for professional scouts.

The Griz open the 2025 season on Sept. 6 with the first of an FCS-record eight home games when Central Washington comes to Missoula. Montana’s loaded home slate also includes North Dakota and Indiana State of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, Idaho in a battle for the Little Brown Stein, Cal Poly, a first-time matchup against Sacred Heart, Eastern Washington and Montana State in the 124th Brawl of the Wild.

Griz Football Spring Key Dates

Feb. 5: National Signing Day (QB Club Luncheon)

March 3: First Practice of Spring Season

March 17-21: Spring Break

April 3: Pro Day

April 11: GSA Spring Scrimmage – 6 p.m. – Washington-Grizzly Stadium.