Montana loses appeal for targeting call, Peyton Wing to miss first half against Idaho State

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies will be without one of their main contributors on defense for the opening half of their next game.

Starting linebacker Peyton Wing was ejected for targeting on the final play of the third quarter in this past Saturday's win over Idaho in Missoula. In a statement to MTN Sports, the Big Sky Conference confirmed that Wing's targeting ejection was upheld after an appeal by Montana, and by rule he'll miss the first half of UM's next contest which comes against Idaho State on Saturday Pocatello.

"Montana requested an appeal of the targeting call in question, which the conference office supported and forwarded to the NCAA for appeal," the conference told MTN Sports. "The call was reviewed by a committee — comprised of select coordinators of football officials from other conferences as well as the national coordinator of football officials — which upheld the call. The player in question will be ineligible to play during the first half of Montana’s game at Idaho State this Saturday."

In a bizarre sequence of events, Wing tackled Idaho's Daveon Superales on UM's 14-yard line after an 18-yard gain in a routine play. It was the final play of the third quarter and UM led 31-14 at the time.

Here’s the play where Montana #GrizFB linebacker Peyton Wing was ejected for targeting, forcing him to miss the first half of the game at Idaho State. Happened on the final play of the third quarter, was announced in between the quarters and no replay was shown on TV. #BigSkyFB pic.twitter.com/rj4GdxqBoI — Frank Gogola (@FrankGogola) September 28, 2025

No flag was thrown, and the game then went to break as the teams switched sides. However, coming out of break, an announcement was made to the Washington-Grizzly Stadium crowd that upon review Wing was flagged for targeting and ejected. The TV broadcast on ESPN2 made no mention of it, and to some, the in-stadium announcement wasn't heard.

The penalty then moved the Vandals up to the 7-yard line, which Idaho soon punched in on a touchdown run by quarterback Joshua Wood three plays later. UM would go on to win the game 41-30 to retain the Little Brown Stein trophy between the two programs.

Wing, a junior, has started all four of UM's games this season. The Sumner, Washington native transferred to Montana this offseason after spending two seasons at Portland State, and as a sophomore was a second-team All-Big Sky selection.

Since arriving in Missoula, Wing, who is listed at 6-feet, 229 pounds, has made an immediate impact. A preseason All-American and All-Big Sky selection, the speedy and athletic linebacker has racked up 15 total tackles. He also has half-a-sack and two interceptions on the season. He'll be eligible to return in the second half against ISU.

Montana (4-0, 1-0 Big Sky), which recently jumped to No. 4 in the FCS Top-25 polls, will travel for its first road game of the season on Saturday when they take on Idaho State (2-3, 1-0) at Holt Arena in Pocatello. Kickoff for Saturday's game is at 6 p.m.