Montana jumps Montana State in FCS top 25 rankings

MISSOULA — Following its rivalry win over then-No. 8 Idaho, Montana leapfrogged Montana State in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, which was released Monday.

The Grizzlies, who were ranked fifth when they beat Idaho 41-30, are the No. 4 team in the latest poll. Montana State is now fifth.

Reigning FCS champion North Dakota State (4-0), South Dakota State (4-0) and Tarleton State (5-0) held steady in the top three spots.

Montana (4-0) has defeated two ranked opponents in its first four games, also notching a 24-23 win over North Dakota earlier this month. UND is ranked 15th in this week's poll, while Idaho dropped from eighth last week to No. 12 this week. The Griz play unranked Idaho State on Saturday.

Montana State (3-2), meanwhile, slipped from fourth to fifth in the rankings despite its 57-3 win over Eastern Washington. The Bobcats, who lost to Oregon and South Dakota State in the first two weeks of the season, are the highest-ranked two-loss team and one of just seven ranked teams with multiple losses. They've now won three consecutive games and next travel to Northern Arizona for a top-15 matchup Saturday.

The Lumberjacks (4-1) are ranked 13th, up from No. 15 last week.

Fellow Big Sky Conference member Sacramento State, which was previously ranked 21st, fell out of the top 25 for the first time this season. The Hornets lost their Big Sky opener to Cal Poly last week, 32-24.

View the complete poll.

