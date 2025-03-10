Montana Lady Griz rise up, knock off Idaho to advance at Big Sky tournament

BOISE, Idaho — It’s been a tumultuous season for the Montana Lady Griz, but they want to write a a far greater ending.

With a big second half, No. 6-seeded Montana upset No. 3 Idaho 65-54 on Monday in the quarterfinal round of the Big Sky Conference women’s basketball tournament to put itself among the final four teams standing at Idaho Central Arena.

"I thought we just did a great job of grinding, sticking together, trusting the process, and shots fell in the second half," Lady Griz interim coach Nate Harris said. "But I thought in terms of defensive efforts, I thought that was about as consistent as we've been all year in terms of make, miss, whatever it is, of just finding ways to guard."

The teams were separated by one point at halftime, but a 3-pointer from the corner by M.J. Bruno gave the Lady Griz a 50-40 lead with less than two minutes left in the third quarter. When the ball spilled through the net, Bruno pumped her fist and yelled in elation.

A subsequent 3 from Dani Bartsch put UM up 53-40 going into the fourth quarter. Montana ultimately went on a 15-0 scoring run during the second and third quarters, turning a 44-40 lead into a 59-40 stranglehold.

"We were taking good shots in the first half, they just weren't falling," said UM's Avery Waddington. "So I think mentally, everyone was just like, 'Keep taking those good shots. They're going to fall.'"

The Lady Griz have had to fight through upheaval since midseason, when head coach Brian Holsinger took a leave of absence from the team on Jan. 15 and eventually resigned on Feb. 10.

Harris and the remaining coaching staff have done their best to calm the maelstrom, and Monday’s win is the team’s biggest and most important of the year so far.

"At the end of the day, that's what we're all here for, is to move this program forward," Harris said. "And so whatever happened in the regular season, whoever's coaching this team, wins like this help move this program forward."

The Lady Griz (13-17) will play in the Big Sky tournament semifinals on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. against No. 2 seed Northern Arizona (26-6).

Montana got big performances throughout its lineup. Mack Konig had a game-high 20 points, and Waddington finished with 17 on 7-of-13 shooting. Bartsch had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Tyler McCliment-Call scored 10 points and pulled down 18 boards.

The Lady Griz hit seven second-half 3-pointers to pull away, three of which came from the hand of Helena's Bartsch, who played big during the second-half run.

Idaho exits the tournament with an 18-12 record. Olivia Nelson, the unanimous choice for Big Sky newcomer of the year, had 17 points, as did teammate Hope Hassmann.

