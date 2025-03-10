Photos: Montana Lady Griz upset Idaho to advance to Big Sky semifinals

Share Facebook

Montana guard Avery Waddington (10) puts up a shot against Idaho in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana guard Mack Konig (2) drives to the basket against Idaho in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana guard Avery Waddington (10) goes up for a shot against Idaho in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana guard Tyler McCliment-Call (5) goes up for a shot against Idaho in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana guard Mack Konig (2) drives to the basket against Idaho in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana forward Dani Bartsch (40) goes up for a shot against Idaho in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana guard Tyler McCliment-Call (5) shoots a 3-pointer against Idaho in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana guard Tyler McCliment-Call (5) goes up for a layup against Idaho in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana's Dani Bartsch make a move during a quarterfinal game against Idaho at the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana guard Mack Konig (2) drives to the basket against Idaho in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana guard Tyler McCliment-Call (5) looks for room against Idaho in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana interim head coach Nate Harris talks to the Lady Griz during a huddle against Idaho in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana interim head coach Nate Harris talks to the Lady Griz during a huddle against Idaho in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana guard Tyler McCliment-Call (5) shoots a 3-pointer against Idaho in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana guard Adria Lincoln (33) drives toward the basket against Idaho in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana guard Tyler McCliment-Call (5) drives toward the basket against Idaho in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana interim coach Nate Harris motions to his team on the bench during the Lady Griz's game against Idaho in the quarterfinal round of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

The Montana bench celebrates during the Lady Griz's game against Idaho in the quarterfinal round of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana interim head coach Nate Harris instructs his team against Idaho in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana guard MJ Bruno (23) passes the ball against Idaho in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana guard Mack Konig shoots a 3-pointer against Idaho in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

The Montana bench celebrates after a made 3-pointer against Idaho in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

The Montana bench celebrates after a 3-pointer against Idaho in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana interim coach Nate Harris instructs his team against Idaho in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana forward Dani Bartsch (40) drives to the basket against Idaho in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana guard Avery Waddington (10) shoots a layup against Idaho in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana guard Tyler McCliment-Call (5) drives to the basket against Idaho in a quarterfinal game of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, March 10, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

