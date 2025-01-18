Montana Lady Griz race past Idaho State in annual N7 basketball game

MISSOULA — The Montana Lady Griz swept what's been a wild week for the program as UM topped Idaho State 81-60 on Saturday in front of 2,638 fans at Dahlberg Arena.

Saturday's game also served as UM's third annual Nike N7 basketball game which is used to honor Native American heritage before and during the game. Montana improved to 7-10 overall and 3-3 in Big Sky Conference play while ISU fell to 6-10 and 1-4.

Aby Shubert led the way for the Lady Griz with 14 points in a game Montana controlled from the jump. Tyler McCliment-Call poured in 12 points, while MJ Bruno and Adria Lincoln each added 10.

Dani Bartsch added eight points and eight rebounds while also knocking down her 100th career 3-pointer in the game. Alex Pirog added eight points off of the bench while Mack Konig added eight points and dished four assists after missing Thursday's game against Weber State. Montana led 27-16 at the end of the first quarter and went into halftime up 49-34 and never looked back.

The game served as the second contest led by associate head coach Nate Harris after head coach Brian Holsinger went on leave on Wednesday. UM shot 52.6% from the field and went 14 for 32 from deep. UM held ISU to 41% shooting and forced 14 turnovers as well.

UM now turns to its third game in five days as Montana gets set to take on Idaho on Monday on the road. It will be the second meeting of the year between the two with Idaho winning the first matchup 63-50 on Jan. 4.

