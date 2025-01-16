Montana Lady Griz coach Brian Holsinger on leave; Nate Harris to lead program

MISSOULA — Montana women’s basketball coach Brian Holsinger is on leave, multiple sources told MTN Sports.

A university spokesperson confirmed Holsinger's leave started Wednesday and said associate head coach Nate Harris will lead the program going forward.

Montana director of athletics Kent Haslam met with the team Thursday morning. No other official details were provided on the decision regarding Holsinger.

"Brian Holsinger, head women's basketball coach, is taking personal time off. In the interim, associate head coach Nate Harris will direct the program," the Montana athletic department said in a statement.

"Regarding university personnel, UM has processes in place that must be followed," UM director of strategic communications Dave Kuntz said. "We are following a process, and when we are at the point in the process when more information can be shared, we will be as transparent as possible.”

Holsinger is in the midst of his fourth year leading the Lady Griz. After winning 23 games last season, Montana has struggled this season to a 5-10 overall record, including a 1-3 mark in Big Sky Conference play.

Holsinger, a Republic, Wash., native, came to Montana in 2021 after serving as an assistant coach at Oregon State for five seasons. His coaching career started in 1999 at The Master’s College and included a two-year stint at Montana Tech from 2005 to 2007 and then eight years at Washington State.

In his first season with the Lady Griz, Holsinger led the team to a 19-11 record. They went 14-16 in his second season and 23-10 last year, earning a berth in the WNIT. It was Montana’s first appearance in a national postseason national since 2014-15.

But this season has gotten off to a rocky start. The Lady Griz have lost three consecutive games and seven of their past eight.

Holsinger’s career record at Montana is 61-47 overall and 36-24 in Big Sky play.

Montana is back home on Thursday with a matchup against Weber State scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. inside Dahlberg Arena.

