Montana Lady Griz head coach Brian Holsinger breaks down start to 2023-24 season

MISSOULA — Basketball season is underway and the Montana Lady Griz are 2-2 to start the 2023-24 campaign.

The Lady Griz fell to Gonzaga and Washington State to start the season but picked up their first win over Grand Canyon University and followed that up with a victory over Dickinson State last week as the Lady Griz set a scoring record against the Blue Hawks.

It's been an odd start to the season for UM, which has played just four games in a month and is projected as one of the top teams in the Big Sky Conference with a mix of key veterans, talented transfers and freshmen all in the mix.

UM third-year head coach Brian Holsinger met with the media on Monday to break down Montana's start to the season and where the Lady Griz currently sit at this point in the season.

