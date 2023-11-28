Montana Lady Griz set scoring record in win over Dickinson State

MISSOULA — The Montana Lady Griz picked up their second win of the season in record-breaking fashion on Monday night as UM topped Dickinson State 108-57 in front of almost 2,000 fans at Dahlberg Arena.

The 108 points scored was a program record for UM, breaking the previous mark of 105 points which the Lady Griz scored on Feb. 3, 1990 against Weber State and again on Feb. 4, 2006 against Idaho State.

The game marked the sixth time in program history the Lady Griz eclipsed 100 points, and was the first time since they topped Utah State 103-80 on Dec. 20, 2021.

Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw scored a career-high 23 points on 9-for-10 shooting including going 5 for 6 from deep in the win while Alex Pirog added 17 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double. Freshman Adria Lincoln added 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Carmen Gfeller scored 12, dished out four assists and racked up three blocks and Libby Stump tacked on 10 points for Montana (2-2).

"I think our biggest emphasis was to play 40 full minutes because we've kind of had a lot of stretches where we haven't been able to complete the full 40 minutes," Espenmiller-McGraw said. "A lot of it, I think we wanted to be good on defense and find the best shot which I think we did a pretty good job of. But really just to get in here, get everyone used to each other, we haven't played that many games yet so it was a feel-good game at the end of it."

Montana shot 51.8% from the field and went 11 for 32 from deep. The Lady Griz also grabbed 56 rebounds in the game, 22 of which were on the offensive glass, and they also dished out 24 assists.

"We're trying to play right all of the time and this team really has embraced that," Lady Griz head coach Brian Holsinger said. "Our starting group really was efficient. Our starting group came out and did what they should do which is just play the right way, defend the right way. Their percentage is probably off the charts. But then get everybody else some minutes of playing time and so that just builds confidence and it's a good thing. I'm thankful for Dickinson State to come out here and play this week otherwise we'd only have played three games so to get them to come at the last minute is a big deal and it was just great for our confidence."

Tinley Pierson led DSU with 12 points while Ekalaka native Heather LaBree added 10 for the Blue Hawks. For DSU, Monday's game counts as an exhibition.

The Lady Griz are off until next week when they host Loyola Marymount on Wednesday, Dec. 6 for their annual School Day. Tip-off is slated for 11 a.m.