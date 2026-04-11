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Montana Grizzlies take the field for annual spring football scrimmage

Montana Grizzlies spring football game
Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana wide receiver Legend Lyons (facing) celebrates a touchdown with Weston Adams during the Grizzlies' annual spring game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Friday, April 10, 2026.
Montana Grizzlies spring football game
Montana Grizzlies spring football game
Montana Grizzlies spring football game
Montana Grizzlies spring football game
Montana Grizzlies spring football game
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MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies football program concluded its spring workouts on Friday evening with its annual spring scrimmage in front of fans at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Photos: Montana Grizzlies compete in 2026 spring football game

The Maroon squad officially "won" the scrimmage 20-7 over Silver, as young and new players took advantage of meaningful reps, while some veterans were rested or shook off the rust and reminded fans what they could do on the football field.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE:

Montana Grizzlies take the field for annual spring football scrimmage

For full highlights from Friday's spring game, check out the highlights above.

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