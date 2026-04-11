MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies football program concluded its spring workouts on Friday evening with its annual spring scrimmage in front of fans at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Photos: Montana Grizzlies compete in 2026 spring football game

The Maroon squad officially "won" the scrimmage 20-7 over Silver, as young and new players took advantage of meaningful reps, while some veterans were rested or shook off the rust and reminded fans what they could do on the football field.

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Montana Grizzlies take the field for annual spring football scrimmage

For full highlights from Friday's spring game, check out the highlights above.