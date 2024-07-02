Helena Capital's Merek Mihelish takes next football step with commitment to Montana

HELENA — Helena Capital senior-to-be Merek Mihelish has been called many things throughout his football career, including starting quarterback and state champion.

His newest title: Division I commit.

Supporters of Capital football have gotten a pretty good view of their quarterback from the bleachers at Vigilante Stadium. But no one has gotten a better view than Bruins head coach Kyle Mihelish.

In an interview with MTN Sports, the father-son duo discussed Merek’s recent commitment to play football for the University of Montana, where he’ll suit up at safety beginning in the fall of 2025.

“It’s a pretty exciting feeling,” said Merek Mihelish. “But obviously, my coaches and teammates have gotten me to that point — whether it’s through working with them or taking coaching, always being around with them. They've really helped me get to that point.”

Reaching “that point” is a journey that the high school QB has gotten to share with his father Kyle, who is also Capital's man in charge.

“Watching him grow into the young man that he is has been special,” the father said of his son. “Obviously, you want your kids to be successful in whatever they choose. I always tell him, more importantly in the classroom and as a human being in the community. ... But no, it’s a pretty cool thing to see what he’s been able to accomplish.”

Kyle Mihelish said he knew Merek would be a football player “right out of the womb.”

However, the 29th-year coach said that doesn’t mean his standout quarterback gets special treatment.

“To me, he’s just another guy,” said Kyle Mihelish. “But then when you go home and reflect, you do go — that's my son. That's pretty neat. You spend 28, 29 years with everybody else’s kids, and then you kind of get the icing on the cake, in a sense. You get to coach your own.”

Merek Mihelish said sharing his football journey with his dad has meant everything to him.

“It's been pretty special just to share that moment with my dad cause not everybody gets to do that,” said Merek Mihelish. “So, it’s a pretty cool experience.”