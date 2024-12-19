Montana Grizzlies officially sign two new transfers including former USC QB

MISSOULA — The offseason shuffling continues for the Montana Grizzlies football program, and on Thursday, UM officially announced its first two signings in this latest transfer portal cycle.

The Grizzlies announced the additions of former USC quarterback Jake Jensen and Idaho defensive back Diezel Wilkinson.

Jensen, a native of Pleasant Grove, Utah, joins Montana with one year of eligibility remaining after spending the past three seasons at USC. The 6-foot-1, 212-pound Jensen played in three games in his career where he attempted two rushes and didn't throw a pass.

Jensen threw for 7,423 yards and 61 touchdowns to 29 interceptions in his high school career at Pleasant Grove High School. Originally, Jensen committed to BYU but, before enrolling, went on a two-year Mormon mission to Argentina that was cut short a year by the COVID-19 pandemic. Jensen then spent the spring of 2021 at BYU before transferring to Contra Costa Junior College in California where, in the fall of 2021, he played in 10 games, went 9-1 as a starter and completed 155 of 268 passes for 1,970 yards, 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Jensen joins a quarterback room headlined by rising redshirt sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat who split time as UM's starter in 2024 with Logan Fife. Ah Yat completed 112 of 189 passes for 1,121 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions in 2024 and rushed for seven more scores. Fife has since transferred and recently committed to New Mexico State.

Other quarterbacks on the UM roster include current redshirt sophomore Kaden Huot, redshirt freshman Gage Sliter and true freshmen Luke Flowers and Cody Schweikert.

Wilkinson comes to Montana from Big Sky Conference rival Idaho. As a true freshman in 2024, the Spokane, Wash., native and 6-foot, 200-pound Wilkinson played in 12 games for the Vandals this past season where he totaled 14 tackles.

Wilkinson competed at East Valley High School, and was originally offered by Montana heading into his senior year of high school before he committed to Idaho. His sister, Genesis Wilkinson, played college basketball at Carroll College in Helena from 2019-2023.

He joins UM with three years of eligibility remaining.

While the two are the first official announcements from the school, the duo are part of four known players who have announced their commitments and transfers to Montana. Whitefish native Fynn Ridgeway (Minnesota State University Moorhead) and defensive end/long snapper Giovanni Pifferini (Fresno City College) have both announced their transfers to UM via social media but have not yet been officially announced by Montana.