MISSOULA — On Monday over at the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility, the new era for Griz football has officially begun.

The Grizzlies took to the indoor field for their first spring practice of the newest spring ball session, as the start of Bobby Kennedy's tenure as head coach is underway.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO:

Montana Grizzlies officially open spring ball session

Montana will conduct spring ball practices until their annual spring game on April 10, with a week off in there slated for spring break.

Kennedy said all high school coaches in the state of Montana are welcome to attend Griz spring practices, and last week provided an update that no players transferred during the recent coaching change. Kennedy and offensive coordinator Brent Pease met with media last week to provide updates across the board on the program.

The Griz are still finalizing their coaching staff, but with their roster set, the Griz march forward with their offseason training as they prepare for the 2026 season.

