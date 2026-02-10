Montana Grizzlies to start spring football practices in March; spring game set for April 10

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies and the Grizzly Scholarship Association will hold the GSA Griz Spring Game at 6 p.m. on April 10 inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium, the GSA announced on Monday.

The annual scrimmage caps the nearly two month long Griz football spring season, which officially kicks off next week with the team’s first winter conditioning session under new head coach Bobby Kennedy.

Tickets to the spring game are set to go on sale in the near future and will be available to purchase at the Adams Center Ticket Office and at GrizTix.com.

The Griz football team has been undergoing morning workouts in the Washington-Grizzly Champions Center since the start of the spring semester at UM. Starting Tuesday, Feb. 17, the squad begins its traditional winter conditioning sessions each Tuesday and Thursday morning through the end of the month.

Montana will then hold its first of 15 official on-field spring practices on Monday, March 2. Practices will then be held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoon through the spring game on April 10, with a week off for spring break March 17-21. QB Club members get exclusive access to watch practices that are otherwise closed to the public.

Also confirmed on the spring schedule is the annual Pro Day, where former Grizzlies return to Missoula to work out in front of NFL and CFL scouts. This year’s Griz Pro Day is set for April 3. The 2026 NFL Draft is set for April 23-25 in Pittsburgh.

The Grizzlies are coming off a 13-2 season that saw Montana set a new season ticket sales record in 2025. Starting Monday, fans can renew their season-ticket packages to ensure they keep their same seats for UM’s seven-game 2026 home slate and receive priority ticket access throughout the playoffs. The deadline to renew your season tickets is Monday, April 13. New season ticket deposits are also on sale now.

Montana Spring Schedule

Feb. 17 – Winter Conditioning Begins (T, TH)

March 2 – First Practice of Spring Season (M, W, F)

March 17-21 – Spring Break

April 3 – Pro Day

April 10 – GSA Griz Spring Game – 6 p.m. – Washington-Grizzly Stadium

