Montana Grizzlies drop fourth straight game, fall to North Dakota State

MISSOULA — Just under a month ago, the Montana Grizzlies defeated UNLV in what felt like a seminal road victory for the program early in the men's basketball season.

That momentum has dissipated for now as the Griz dropped their fourth straight game on Wednesday evening, falling to the North Dakota Bison 81-72 in the first game of the Big Sky-Summit League Challenge.

UM fell to 4-5 with the loss and has now lost three straight home games for the first time since 2004.

Money Williams led the way with 21 points but had six of Montana's 14 turnovers that proved to be one of the differences in the game. The Griz jumped out fast to a 7-0 lead, but once the Bison got their bearings, they regrouped and took control of the game en route to a 34-31 halftime lead.

Despite getting within striking distance multiple times in the second half, the Griz never tied or retook the lead in the second frame as the Bison stayed at arm's length and closed out the win and improved to 6-3.

Damari Wheeler-Thomas led NDSU with 23 points and five assists while Markhi Strickland added 16 points and seven boards. NDSU shot 45.2% from the field and 5 for 23 from 3-point range. The Bison went 20 for 22 from the free throw line while the Griz went 8 for 13.

Tyler Isaak and Brooklyn Hicks each added 11 points for the Griz, who finished shooting 48.3% from the field and 8 for 25 from deep.

UM is next at North Dakota in Grand Forks on Saturday.