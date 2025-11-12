Second-half run helps propel Montana men to 102-93 road victory over UNLV

LAS VEGAS — Money Williams had 30 points and eight assists Tuesday night and Montana defeated UNLV 102-93 in a shootout at the Thomas & Mack Center.

It was Montana's first win over UNLV since 1964, and was the Grizzlies' first November road victory since 2017. It also snapped a seven-game road non-conference losing streak.

Williams shot 12 for 23 from the floor and 6 for 7 from the foul line to lead a Montana team that connected on 55.4% of its attempts from the floor. Te'jon Sawyer added 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting and also pulled down nine rebounds before fouling out.

True freshman Kenyon Aguino added 15 points for the Grizzlies. Aguino, a 6-foot-7 forward, was a three-time New Mexico Gatorade player of the year and led his team to four state high school championships.

Montana led 47-45 at intermission but began the second half on a 10-0 scoring run to gain separation. Aguino scored the first six points of the half for Montana, and after a Tyler Isaak layup at the 16:04 mark the Grizzlies had a 57-45 lead.

Isaak had 10 points for Montana while Tyler Thompson had 11 points and seven rebounds, hitting 3 of 5 3-pointers.

The Grizzlies made 24 of 27 free throw attempts and outrebounded UNLV 38-31.

Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 26 points to lead the Runnin' Rebels of the Mountain West.

Two nights after losing at Stanford, Montana improved its early season record to 3-1. The Griz return home Friday for a 7 p.m. tipoff against Cal Poly, a game in which they will raise their 2025 Big Sky championship banner.

