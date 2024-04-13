Montana Grizzlies close spring football drills with annual scrimmage at Washington-Grizzly Stadium

MISSOULA — Coming off of an appearance in the FCS national championship game, the Montana Grizzlies football team wrapped up their 2024 spring session Friday evening with its annual spring game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

The game gave fans a chance to see some of the new faces in the mix as well as the returners for a Grizzly squad that went 13-2 last year. The Maroon squad beat the Silver team 32-10.

Arizona transfer running back Stevie Rocker Jr. scored a pair of touchdowns and ran for 74 yards. Redshirt freshman Keali'i Ah Yat was the game's first quarterback to play, going 6 for 13 for 45 yards. Fresno State transfer Logan Fife was second and went 5 for 10 for 65 yards. Sam Vidlak, Kaden Huot and Gage Sliter also got reps at QB.

Ryan Simpson led the way in receiving with three catches for 41 yards while Aaron Fontes caught one pass for 41 yards on a deep shot from Huot. Brady Lang also caught four passes and Drew Klumph hauled in a 22-yard score from Sliter.

Cy Stevenson and Monmouth transfer Pay Hayden each had 1.5 sacks while Cooper Barnum also got a sack. The game also featured a pick-6 from TJ Rausch, who recently moved from safety to cornerback. Tyson Rostad was the game's leading tackler with five stops.

Asher Croy, who switched from linebacker to running back, also finished with 51 yards on the ground while Beau Dantic also rushed for a score.

Kickers Grant Glasgow, Brayton Boyer and Kent State transfer Johan Silver — who handled punting duties — all converted field goal attempts as well.

