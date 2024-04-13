Watch Now
Photos: Montana wraps up spring football practices with scrimmage

Photos from Montana's spring football game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on April 12, 2024.

2024 Montana Grizzlies Spring Game Montana quarterback Keali'i Ah Yat looks to pass during the Grizzlies' spring game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on April 12, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 2024 Montana Grizzlies Spring Game Montana defensive tackle Pat Hayden (99) rushes the passer during the Grizzlies' spring game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on April 12, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana Grizzlies Spring Game Montana running back Nick Ostmo (26) carries the ball during the Grizzlies' annual spring game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on April 12, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana Grizzlies Spring Game Montana running back Nick Ostmo (16) takes a handoff during the Grizzlies' annual spring game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on April 12, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana Grizzlies Spring Game Montana quarterback Logan Fife throws a pass during the Grizzlies' annual spring game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on April 12, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana Grizzlies Spring Game Montana coach Bobby Hauck watches on as the Grizzlies play in their annual spring game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on April 12, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana Grizzlies Spring Game Montana running back Nick Ostmo (16) tries to break a tackle during the Grizzlies' annual spring game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on April 12, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana Grizzlies Spring Game Montana defensive lineman Sloan McPherson (93) rushes the passer during the Grizzlies' annual spring game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on April 12, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana Grizzlies Spring Game Montana linebacker Vai Kaho (33) rushes the passer during the Grizzlies' annual spring game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on April 12, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana Grizzlies Spring Game Montana running back Stevie Rocker Jr. (21) carries the ball during the Grizzlies' annual spring game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on April 12, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana Grizzlies Spring Game Montana offensive lineman Everett Johnson (62) blocks linebacker Erich Osteen during the Grizzlies' annual spring game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on April 12, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana Grizzlies Spring Game Montana quarterback Logan Fife (12) throws a pass during the Grizzlies' annual spring game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on April 12, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana Grizzlies Spring Game Montana coach Bobby Hauck watches on as the Grizzlies play their annual spring game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on April 12, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana Grizzlies Spring Game Montana quarterback Sam Vidlak looks to pass during the Grizzlies' annual spring game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on April 12, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana Grizzlies Spring Game Montana quarterback Kaden Huot (16) looks to pass as defensive lineman Kellen Detrick rushes during the Grizzlies' annual spring game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on April 12, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports 2024 Montana Grizzlies Spring Game Montana running back Stevie Rocker Jr. (21) scores a touchdown during the Grizzlies' spring game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on April 12, 2024.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

