Montana Grizzlies bounce back with 43-point victory over Northern Arizona

MISSOULA — After losing a lead and dropping a heartbreaker to Northern Colorado on Thursday, the Montana Grizzlies men's basketball team left no doubt on Saturday evening in Missoula.

UM blew out Northern Arizona 90-47 in front of 2,968 fans to get back in the win column and improve to 11-6 overall and 2-2 in Big Sky Conference play. From start to finish, the Grizzlies dominated as they out-defended, out-shot and out-hustled the Lumberjacks at every turn in a get-back victory against a program that eliminated the Griz from the Big Sky tournament last March.

Dischon Thomas was a key force behind that as he scored UM's first 11 points and finished with 22 as he went 5 for 8 from deep. Aanen Moody added 19 points and Te'Jon Sawyer tacked on 10 and Josh Vazquez added nine.

Laolu Oke finished with 10 rebounds while Brandon Whitney dished out 11 assists.

The Grizzlies led 47-24 at halftime and never let off the gas in the win. UM shot a scorching 52.9% and 14 for 27 from beyond the arc. They also held the Lumberjacks (7-10, 0-3) to 37% shooting and just 1 for 12 from 3-point range. UM forced 13 turnovers and out-rebounded NAU 41 to 30 and racked up 21 assists, led by Whitney's performance which was a career high.

UM now turns its attention toward rival Montana State as the Grizzlies and Bobcats will meet for the first time next Saturday in Bozeman.