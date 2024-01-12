Montana Grizzlies lose lead, fall to Northern Colorado in overtime

MISSOULA — The Montana men's basketball team let a 10-point lead slip late as they fell to Northern Colorado 98-92 in overtime on Thursday evening in front of 2,362 fans at Dahlberg Arena.

Jaxon Nap knocked down a 3-pointer with 4:49 to play that gave the Grizzlies a 78-68 lead. But the Bears rallied thanks in large part to a huge game from forward Saint Thomas who finished with 37 points and 14 rebounds in the game.

With the game tied 82-82, UM had a pair of chances to win it before the buzzer but both Brandon Whitney and Aanen Moody missed shots that sent the game into overtime.

There, the Grizzlies couldn't keep pace with UNC's offense as UM struggled defensively all game. A costly turnover late also prevented the Griz from fully getting back into it as they fell to 10-6 overall and 1-2 in Big Sky Conference play. Meanwhile, Northern Colorado improved to 9-6 and 2-0.

Whitney finished with 24 points while Dischon Thomas added 22 and 10 rebounds as those two paced UM's offense in the first half.

Josh Vazquez added 16 points and eight rebounds in the game, which was his 135th as a Grizzly which set a program record for most games played, breaking Mack Anderson's mark of 134 which he set last season. Te'Jon Sawyer added 15 while Moody scored 10.

The Grizzlies shot 47.1% from the field and went 12 for 28 from deep. Northern Colorado meanwhile shot at a 50.7% rate from the field and went 5 for 15 from 3-point range. UM turned it over 14 times to UNC's six.

Montana is home again on Saturday when it hosts Northern Arizona (7-9, 0-2), a team that eliminated them from the Big Sky Conference tournament last March in the semifinal round.