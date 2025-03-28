Montana Grizzlies announce signing of USC transfer DE Solomon Tuliaupupu

MISSOULA — The Montana football program on Friday announced the signing of transfer defensive end Solomon Tuliaupupu.

The veteran Tuliaupupu comes to the Grizzlies from FBS USC, where he spent the past seven seasons. Tuliaupupu announced his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Feb. 13. Montana announced Tuliaupupu's signing via social media.

Originally a four-star recruit out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif., Tuliaupupu won the High School Butkus Award as the top linebacker in the nation in 2017.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ HS Prospect

🏆 Butkus Award Winner

🇺🇸 All-American

🏟️ 21 games at USC

🔜 A Grizzly



Welcome to Montana @STuliaupupu!

#GoGriz pic.twitter.com/mtVQir8RwA — Montana Griz Football (@MontanaGrizFB) March 28, 2025

According to published reports, foot and knee injuries hampered Tuliaupupu's career at USC. He had 13 tackles and one quarterback sack in eight games last year, but missed the entire 2023 campaign.

Tuliaupupu played in all 14 games in 2022 but also missed the 2021 season while coming back from a 2020 knee injury. He appeared in just 22 games overall with the Trojans, making 23 tackles with 3.5 quarterback sacks.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds, Tuliaupupu is the third player from USC to join the Grizzlies this offseason, along with quarterback Jake Jensen and defensive end D.J. Peevy.

The addition of Tuliaupupu marks the latest transfer coming in to the Montana program. In February, coach Bobby Hauck announced 19 collegiate additions to the Grizzlies' recruiting class of 36 incoming players for the 2025 season.

