Montana Grizzlies reload football roster with 36 additions

MISSOULA — Montana Grizzly head football coach Bobby Hauck and his staff officially reloaded the 2025 roster with 36 new faces on Wednesday, adding a balanced haul of transfers and high schoolers with 17 incoming freshmen and 19 players from the collegiate ranks.

With 26 total players lost to graduation from last year’s squad, the Griz brought in 21 new defenders and 15 offensive players, building the new-look roster from the inside out with 12 offensive and defensive linemen.

The defensive secondary also saw plenty of new additions, with eight defensive backs and five linebackers to go along with seven D-line players. Ten offensive skill position players were also added to the roster.

While the state of Montana continues to be a natural hunting ground for Grizzlies with five new additions and 35 total in-state products now on the roster, some smaller recruiting connections continued to expand in this year’s class.

The state of Washington was fruitful providing nine players in this year’s class, including several all-classification all-state selections and four state champions. That brings the total of Washingtonians to 19 now on the roster.

Texas was the third-biggest state for recruiting this year after Washington and Montana with four additions in the class of ’25. That brings Montana’s total to eight players from the Lone Star State.

Another pipeline has continued to expand from the surf of Hawaii with three new additions from the islands. That brings Montana’s total of Hawaiians on the roster to six, with four having won an Open Division State Championship at either Kahuku or Saint Louis High Schools.

Seven of the 19 transfers come to Montana from FBS programs, including four from the Power Four conferences and two alone from USC. Three transfers also came from the “Group of Five” conferences, while four came from the FCS ranks and three from within the Big Sky Conference

Montana opens the spring practice season on March 3, with the annual GSA Griz Spring Game set for April 11 inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium at 6 p.m.

Spring semester walk-ons who participate in spring practices and get invited back for fall camp by the coaching staff will be added to the roster ahead of the fall season.

The Griz will play an FCS-record eight regular season home games in 2025, with season ticket renewals currently underway at GrizTix.com.

2025 transfers

Braydon Bailey, DT, 6-2, 305, R-Jr., Kona, Hawaii / Kahuku HS / Utah State

2025 (R-Jr. – Montana): Transferred to Montana in time for spring drills with two seasons to play.

2024 (R-So. – Utah St.): Was on the squad, but did not see action.

2023 (So. – Golden West): Earned Southern California Football Association (SCFA) Central League second-team honors during his sophomore season at Golden West College in Huntington Beach, Calif... Helped the Rustlers to an 8-3 record this past season, including a 6-1 conference mark, and an appearance in the Beach Bowl... As a sophomore in 2023, he recorded 23 tackles, which included 3.0 sacks and 9.0 tackles for loss... Had a season-high five tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss, against Cerritos College... Had a career-high 3.0 tackles for loss, including 1.0 sacks, as part of his four total stops against San Diego Mesa College... Also had four tackles, including 0.5 sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss, against Orange Coast College... During the 2023 season, Golden West College allowed just 19.9 points and 279.9 yards of total offense per game, including just 165.3 passing yards.

2022 (Fr. – Golden West): Posted 10 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss, during his freshman season in 2022.

High School: Prepped at Kahuku High School in Hawaii… Helped the Raiders win the 2021 Hawaii Open Division State Championship and advance to the title game in 2019.

Carter Bowen, OT, 6-7, 320, Jr., Dawson, Minn. / Dawson-Boyd HS / Butler CC

2025 (Jr. – Montana): Joined the program in time for winter conditioning with three years to play two seasons.

2024 (So. – Butler CC): Played in all 11 games for Butler CC, helping the Grizzlies to a 7-4 record… Helped block for an offense that threw for the 2nd most touchdowns in the KJCCC league and the best 4th down conversion percentage.

2023 (Fr. – ND St. Coll. of Science): Played at North Dakota State College of Science as a tight end his freshman season in 2023… Appeared in seven games for the Wildcats… Caught five passes for 94 yards, with a long catch of 4 yards… Helped NDSCS to an 8-3 overall record and a 4-1 conference record.

High School: A three-sport athlete in football, basketball, and baseball… Was a tight end in high school... Also logged six tackles on defense.

Justus Breston, DB, 5-11, 178, Sr., Atlanta, Ga. / Campbell HS / U of Mary

2025 (Sr. – Montana): Joined the program ahead of winter workouts.

2024 (Jr. – U of Mary): Played in 11 games at U Mary... Was named NSIC Defensive Player of the Week when he secured two pick-sixes against Jamestown in the Marauders 23-6 victory over the Jimmies... Also recorded an interception against Sioux Falls. Recorded 20 tackles (17 solo)… Coach was former Grizzly Shann Schillinger.

2023 (So. – Chabot): Played in 9 games as a sophomore at Chabot College in California… Totaled 31 tackles (25 solo) with 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 2 INTs, and 4 PBUs.

2022 (Fr. - Chabot): Played in 9 games at Chabot as a freshman… Totaled 18 tackles (17 solo)… Logged 1 INT and 4 PBUs.

High School: Was a two-way player at Campbell High in Smyrna, Georgia, as a receiver and DB… Played in nine games his senior season and logged 24 tackles (20 solo) on defense… Also tallied 1 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PBUs, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery… As a receiver caught 11 passes for 224 yards and 2 TDs… Averaged more than 20 yards per catch and 25 yards per game.

Josh Gale, TE, 6-4, 245, R-Sr., Gilbert, Ariz. / Williams Field HS / UC Davis

2025 (R-Sr. – Montana): Transferred to Montana in time for winter conditioning with one year left to play… Played in 49 career games at UC Davis and caught 826 yards of passes and 9 TDs with a long of 80 yards.

2024 (R-Jr. – UC Davis): Played in 14 games for UC Davis and helped lead the Aggies to 11 wins and a place in the FCS Quarterfinal… Caught 16 passes for 208 yards and 1 TD.

2023 (R-So. – UC Davis): Played in all 11 games…Had 26 catches for 335 yards and four touchdowns…Had one tackle…Recorded season high four catches on two occasions (vs. Cal Poly on September 30th and vs. Montana on October 7th)…Recorded season high 71 receiving yards against Montana…Recorded one receiving touchdown on four occasions…Recorded tackle against Texas A&M-Commerce.

2022 (R-Fr. – UC Davis): Played in 10 games and made one start at tight end… Led the conference with a 40.4 yards per catch average… Hauled in seven passes for 283 yards and four scores… Took his first catch of the season 62 yards for a touchdown against San Diego (Sept. 17)… Caught an 11-yard touchdown and posted 54 yards on three catches against NAU (Oct. 15)… Broke away from Northern Colorado (Oct. 22) for an 80-yard touchdown… Capped off the season with a 75-yard score at rival Sacramento State (Nov. 19).

2021 (Fr. – UC Davis): Spring: Appeared in Cal Poly home opener (3/20) but did not record any stats… Fall: Appeared in four games… Did not record any stats.

High School: A Three-sport athlete, competed in football, wrestling and volleyball... Twice earned first-team all-region and all-conference in football... Added team's Most Improved Player and Arizona 5A Tight End of the Year as a senior... Helped Black Hawks to 12-2 overall record, 7-0 San Tan section record, and state title under head coach Steve Campbell... Team captured fourth consecutive 5A region title in 2019... Posted 34 receptions with 955 yards and nine TDs in final season, following 14-278-4 numbers as a junior... Set school records for receiving, receiving average and TDs by a tight end... Won sectionals and finished fourth at state meet in wrestling as a sophomore... Followed with third-place sectional finish at 195 pounds in 2019, then finished second at both sectionals and state at 220 pounds in 2020... Earned team's Most Outstanding Wrestler honors... Selected as team MVP for volleyball team... Earned WFHS faculty's "Best of the Nest" award as a senior.

Personal: Born in Chandler, Ariz.... Majored in communication at UC Davis... Earned Eagle Scout plus four Eagle Palms... Enjoys numerous hobbies: art, cooking/baking, camping and outdoors.

Styles Goodman, LB, 6-2, 230, Fr., Pflugerville, Texas / Weiss HS / Air Force Prep

2025 (Fr. – Montana): Joined the program in time for winter workouts with five years to play four seasons after spending a year at Air Force Prep.

High School: Graduated from Weiss High School in 2024 and prepped at the US Air Force Prep School in the fall… Was listed as a two-star prospect coming out of high school with a 5.3 rating according to Rivals… Committed to Air Force out of high school and spent a season at the Air Force Prep School… Originally committed to Navy, but swapped commitments to Air Force… Also had offers from Brown, Lafayette, Valpo, and Cornell.

Micah Harper, S, 5-10, 195, R-Sr., Chandler, Ariz. / Basha HS / BYU

2025 (R-Sr. – Montana): Joined the program in the spring semester in time for winter workouts… Comes to Montana with one year of eligibility having played 32 career games at BYU with 15 starts… Logged 98 career tackles with the Cougars (57 solo) with 4 TFLs, 2 forced fumbles, and 6 PBUs… Also handled some kick and punt return duties…

2024 (R-Jr. – BYU):

• East-West Shrine Bowl 1,000 Watch List

Played in seven games for the Alamo Bowl-winning Cougars… Logged 11 total tackles (7 solo) and 1 pass breakup against Kansas St… Helped BYU become the best defensive unit in the Big 12 Conference, giving up just 19.6 points and 308.8 yards per game.

2023 (R-So. – BYU):

Entered 2023 with fifth-highest Pro Football Focus grade among returning Big 12 safeties… Used a medical redshirt and did not see action.

2022 (R-Fr. – BYU):

• Honorable Mention Freshman All-American - College Football News

• Phil Steele All-Independent Second Team

Played in all 13 games for BYU that season making a career-high 9 starts… Was BYU’s third-leading tackler that year with a career-high 62 tackles (35 solo)… Picked up 2.5 TFLs, Forced two fumbles, and had 3 PBUs… Had a career-high 10 tackles (five solo) in 38-26 win over Utah State… Also had a career-high 1.5 tackles-for-loss in 38-24 win over Wyoming.

2021 (Rs. – BYU): Was a redshirt and did not see action.

2020 (Fr. [Covid] – BYU): Played in 11 games and made five starts as a true freshman… Totaled 25 tackles (15 solo)… Logged 1.5 TFLs and one PBU… Recorded seven tackles and a half tackle-for-loss in first-career game and start against Troy

High School: Prepped at Basha High School… Named 2019 All-State First-Team… Named Arizona 6A Premier Region First Team and All-CUSD First Team in both 2018 and 2019… A two-way player, was also a quarterback… As a senior compiled 517 passing yards, 264 rushing yards, 149 receiving yards and 26 tackles… A three-sport athlete in football, baseball and track… Competed in the 100m, and 200m relays… Was rated a three star athlete by 247Sports and On3 Sports… Prep coach was Chris McDonalds… Also held offers from Syracuse, Nevada, San Diego State, Tulane, Navy, Air Force, Army, New Mexico, New Mexico State, UTEP, Wyoming, Yale, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, South Dakota State, Abilene Christian, Colgate, Dartmouth, Fordham, and Lehigh.

Personal: The son of Christina and Kenny Harper… Earned a degree in business management from BYU… Father Kenny played football at Hawaii, intercepting BYU’s Ty Detmer 3 times in 1990.

Korbin Hendrix, WR, 6-3, 190, R-So., McKinney, Texas / McKinney North HS / Arizona St.

2023 (R-So. - Montana): Joined the program in time for winter workouts with three years to play.

2024 (R-Fr. - ASU): Was a reserve for the Big 12 Champion Sun Devils and did not see action.

2023 (Fr. - ASU): Maintained his redshirt while appearing in three games for the Sun Devils in the latter half of the season, primarily on special teams.

High School: A prolific pass catcher in the talent-rich state of Texas… Accounted for 22 catches, 452 receiving yards, and four touchdowns in the six games… 2022 First Team 7-5A All-District selection… A two-sport athlete, was a member of the McKinney baseball and track team… Consensus three-star prospect among the major recruiting services…Rivals gave him a rating of 5.6…Tabbed by 247 Sports as the No. 79 wide receiver prospect in the nation and No. 81 overall prospect in Texas… On3 Sports rated him as the No. 71 wide receiver prospect in the class and No. 93 overall prospect in the state… Slotted as the No. 62 wide receiver prospect in the country and No. 79 overall prospect in Texas by ESPN.

Jake Jensen, QB, 6-1, 212, R-Sr., Pleasant Grove, Utah / Pleasant Grove HS / USC

2025 (R-Sr. – Montana): Joined the program in time for winter conditioning with one season to play… Spent the last three seasons at USC where he played in three games… Helped the Trojans to wins in the 2024 Las Vegas Bowl and the 2023 Holiday Bowl, and an appearance in the 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game.

2024 (R-Jr. – USC): Played in two games for the Trojans against Utah State and Notre Dame… Had one rushing attempt… Went 6-of-8 passing for 91 yards and 1 INT in the USC Spring Game

2023 (R-So. – USC): Jensen saw action in 1 game (the Holiday Bowl against Louisville) as a redshirt sophomore in 2023. He recorded 1 carry for 1 yard.

2022 (R-Fr. – USC): Jenson did not see action as a sophomore quarterback in 2022.

2021 (Fr – Contra Costa): Completed 155-of-268 passes (57.9%) for 1,970 yards with 22 touchdowns and 9 interceptions and rushed for 105 yards on 64 carries (1.6 avg) with 4 TDs while starting 10 games as a 2021 freshman quarterback at Contra Costa Junior College in San Pablo (Calif.)… He also had 1 tackle.

BYU: Spent the spring of 2021 at BYU as a quarterback before transferring to Contra Costa. He originally committed to BYU out of high school but never enrolled in 2019 before heading on a 2-year Mormon mission to Argentina that was cut short a year because of the COVID pandemic.

High School: In his 4-year (2015-18) career as a quarterback, he was a three-year starter at Pleasant Grove (Utah) High… Hit 460-of-822 passes (56.0%) for 7,423 yards with 61 touchdowns and 29 interceptions… Made the 2018 All-State 6A Second Team as a senior when he was 144-of 244 (57.8%) for 2,431 yards with 21 TDs and 7 interceptions… As a 2017 junior, he hit 158-of-294 passes (53.7%) for 2,304 yards with 20 TDs and 11 interceptions…. He was 158-of-280 (56.4%) for 2,671 yards with 20 TDs and 10 interceptions as a 2016 sophomore… Completed 3-of-4 passes (75.0%) 17 yards with an interception as a 2015 freshman.

Personal: He earned his associate’s degree from Contra Costa in 2021. Majored in Real Estate Development at USC. He is married, and his wife’s name is McKayla.

Caleb Moran, LB, 6-1, 205, So., Milton, Ga. / Milton HS / Army

2025 (So. – Montana): Joined the program in time for winter conditioning.

2024 (Fr. - Army): Was a squad member, but did not see any action.

High School: Played at Milton High School in Milton, Ga… Registered 360 tackles, 29 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, and three interceptions in his high school career… Three-time member of the All-Conference and All-Area teams… Named an All-State honorable mention as a senior… Also played basketball and lacrosse… Spent the 2023 season at the Army Prep School… Rated a two-star prospect coming out of Milton by Rivals… Also held an offer from Air Force.

Derek Moreland, DL, 6-1, 250, Sr., Fresno, Calif. / Clovis West HS / NW Oklahoma St.

2025 (Sr. – Montana): Joined the team as a walk-on in time for winter workouts.

2024 (Jr. – NWOSU): Played in 11 games, logging 10 tackles, 1 TFL, a half-sack, and a fumble recovery at Northwestern Oklahoma State.

2023: Was inactive.

2022 (So. – WOU): Was a squad member, but did not log stats.

2021 (Fr. – WOU): Played in 7 games, logged 8 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 Sack, and 1 forced fumble at Western Oregon.

High School: Was rated a two-star prospect at Clovis by 247Sports… Had interest from Nevada, EWU, Morgan State, Yale, Utah Tech, and others out of high school… Was invited to play in the Polynesian Bowl All-Star Game… Invited to play in the Central Valley All-Star Game… Was nationally ranked in forced fumbles per game.

Personal: Earned a place on the Dean’s list and holds a GPA of 3.7… Already holds AA & AS degrees

Hunter Peck, DE, 6-2, 245, R-Sr., Windsor, Colo. / Windsor HS / Carroll College

2025 (R-Sr. – Montana): One of the most decorated defensive players in at the NAIA level… Committed to the team with one year to play and will join the squad in time for summer workouts.

2024 (R-Jr. – Carroll):

• Second Team AP All-American

• VSN All-American

• Frontier Conference Defensive Player of the Year

• First Team All-Frontier Conference Defense

• William V. Campbell Trophy Semifinalist

• CSC Academic All-District

• Montana Athletes in Service Award Recipient

Peck was an All-American and named the 2024 Frontier Conference Defensive Player of the Year… Finished the year with 50 tackles (22 solo, 28 assisted)… Also logged 6.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery.

2023 (R-So. – Carroll): Appeared in ten games for the Saints… Totaled 40 tackles with 9 TFLs… Also had a career high 6.5 sacks and 1 forced fumble… Logged one pass breakup.

2022 (R-Fr. – Carroll): Appeared in eleven games… Had 30 total tackles with 3 tackles for loss… Also had 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and one pass breakup.

2021 (Fr. – Carroll): Appeared in nine games… Had 12 total tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss along with 2 sacks and one pass breakup.

High School: Was a three-time all-conference player, defensive player of the year, and a team captain at Windsor… Also was the Lucas Watts Never Outworked Award winner and One Team One Heart Award winner… He was an all-conference player in tennis and a three-year letter winner in basketball and lacrosse. Off the field, he was a three-year member of the Honor Roll and a member of the National Honor Society.

Personal: The son of Bruce and Terisa Peck… Has one sister (Daria) and one brother (Zach). Is pursuing med school.

DJ Peevy, DE, 6-3, 260, R-So., San Diego, Calif. / Lincoln HS / USC

2025 (R-So. – Montana): Signed a scholarship contract and will join the team at the end of the spring semester.

2024 (R-Fr. – USC):

• Academic All-Big Ten

Was a squad member but did not see action for the Trojans.

2023 (Fr. – USC): Was a redshirt and did not see any action as a true freshman.

High School: Earned 2023 PrepStar All-Western Region honors as he had 31 tackles, 5 sacks and 1 interception as a senior defensive end and outside linebacker at Lincoln (Calif.) HS… Helped Lincoln HS to their first-ever Open Division CIF-SDS Title, beating De La Salle in the 2022 Division 1-AA Championship… Began his career playing safety as a freshman, including at the National Preps Camp, but transitioned into the defensive end role for Lincoln during his junior and senior seasons… Recorded 37 tackles and 3 sacks as a 2021 junior… A three-sport athlete, also played basketball and ran track. He was part of Lincoln's 4x100 and 4x400m relay teams that finished first and second, respectively in the 2021 CIF Finals.

Personal: Was majoring in Communication at USC.

Giovanni Pifferini, DE, 6-4, 235, Jr., Placerville, Calif. / El Dorado HS / Fresno City

2025 (Jr. – Montana): Came to Montana in time for winter conditioning with three years of eligibility to play two seasons… Played in 17 games at Fresno City, logging 45 tackles (26 solo), 11.5 TFLs, 5 sacks, and 1 PBU… Also plays long snapper.

2024 (So. – Fresno City):

• Preseason JC Gridiron All-American

Played in 9 games… Helped lead Fresno City to an 8-3 record and a trip to the 3C2A NCFC Semifinal… Posted 26 tackles (17 solo) with 2 sacks and 7 TFLs and a PBU… Won the Fresno City College President’s Award of Distinction… Also had interest from Sac State and Idaho State.

2023 (Fr. – Fresno City): Played in 8 games as a freshman… Posted 19 tackles with 3 sacks and 4.5 TFLs.

High School: Helped El Dorado win a conference championship as a junior… A three sport athlete, played football, basketball and golf… Was a football team captain… Played safety, linebacker and running back in high school… Received the National Football Foundation Sacramento Chapter’s Scholar Athlete Award… Two time all-metro honors recipient… Two time All-Sierra Valley Conference honoree… El Dorado Offensive MVP

Personal: Parents are Natalie and Rob Pifferini… Father Rob was the head football and S&C coach at El Dorado… Mother Natalie was a volleyball player at San Jose State.

Fynn Ridgeway, ATH, 6-1, 215, R-So., Whitefish, Mont. / Whitefish HS / Minn. St. Moorhead

2025 (R-So. – Montana): Transferred to Montana in time for winter workouts with three years of eligibility remaining.

2024 (R-Fr. – MSUM): Was MSUM's top backfield threat, taking 59 carries for 214 yards and three scores on the ground...through the air, caught 23 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns.

2023 (Fr. – MSUM): Utilized the three-game redshirt rule… Played in three games and was used primarily as a running back and kick returner... Rushed for 93 yards on 16 carries, including a touchdown... Also caught six receptions for 40 yards.

High School: Career marks of 6,213 passing yards, 52 touchdowns, 1,915 rushing yards, 32 rushing touchdown... 8,164 total offense with 86 touchdowns... Includes a punt return and interception return touchdowns... Senior season threw for 1,866 yards, 16 touchdowns... 1,308 Yards Rushing, 18 touchdowns... 3,174 yards of total offense, 34 touchdowns with a 61 percent completion percentage... Two-time All-State and two-time all-conference pick as a four-year starter at QB and DB, four-time academic all-state, two-time team captain and team MVP award

Personal: Son of Amy and Brad Ridgeway. Majoring in business administration.

Titus Rohrer, TE, 6-7, 261, R-Jr., Bryan, Ohio / Bryan HS / Tennessee

2025 (R-Jr. – Montana): Transferred to Montana in time for winter conditioning with two years left to play.

2024 (R-So. – Tennessee): Played in two games against Kent State and UTEP… Helped the Vols advance to the first round of the College Football Playoffs

2023 (R-Fr. – Tennessee): Played in one game as a redshirt freshman, making his collegiate debut playing three offensive snaps in Homecoming win over UConn (11/4).

2022 (Fr. – Tennessee): Did not see action and earned a redshirt.

High School: Lengthy tight end from Bryan, Ohio… Dual-sport standout for Bryan High School where he played varsity football and basketball… Two-way player who starred at tight end and defensive end on the gridiron… Hauled in 33 catches for 454 yards and seven TDs his senior year… Coached by Grant Redhead.

Personal: Full name is Titus Garrett Rohrer… Son of Tacha and Brock Rohrer… Majoring in communication studies.

Elijawah Tolbert, LB, 6-1, 230, R-Sr., Country Club Hills, Ill. / Hillcrest HS / Eastern Illinois

2025 (R-Sr. – Montana): Transferred to Montana in time for winter conditioning with one season left to play.

2024 (Sr. - EIU): Participated in spring 2024 football practice at Missouri State before transferring back to EIU program in summer of 2024... Played in opening four games of the season before taking redshirt season under NCAA participation rules... Made three starts in those four games... had 38 tackles with three tackles for loss... Season high 12 tackles with nine solo stops in season opener at Illinois with 1.5 tackles for loss... Had ten tackles at Illinois State with a tackle for loss... Had a half sack against Indiana State along with an interception... Ended EIU career with 200 tackles and 16.5 tackles for loss.

2023 (Jr. - EIU):

• First Team All-OVC/Big South

• FCS National Defensive Player of the Week (8/31)

Started all 11 games at linebacker during the 2023 season... Named first team All-Big South-OVC Football Association at linebacker... Led team in tackles for the season finishing with 87 tackles which ranked fourth in the Big South-OVC... Named FCS National Defensive Player of the Week following opening week shutout win over Indiana State after making 11 tackles (seven solo) with a forced fumble and interception... Part of a defensive unit that ranked second in the FCS in turnovers gained for the season... Had 11 tackles at Bowling Green and against Tennessee State... Made a season high 12 tackles at Northwestern State... Had 46 solo tackles matching a high of seven solo stops in win over Tennessee State... Tied for second on team with seven tackles for loss... Had two tackles for loss at Lindenwood with 1.5 TFL at Southeast Missouri... Had a forced fumble against UT Martin.

2022 (So. - EIU):

• First Team All-OVC

• OVC Defensive Player of the Week (9/25)

Played in all 11 games making ten starts at linebacker... Finished season ranked third on team in tackles with 70 including 32 solo tackles... Named OVC Defensive Player of the Week on Sept. 25 following OVC opening win at Murray State which included six tackles (three solo), two interceptions and three pass break-ups... Finished season tied for team lead with three interceptions adding one at Illinois State... Had 6.5 tackles for loss with a high of two against Lindenwood... Ended season with 1.5 tackles for loss at nationally ranked UT Martin... Posted a season high 11 tackles in season opener at Northern Illinois... Had eight tackles against Lindenwood.

2021 (Fr. - EIU): Appeared in seven games during the 2021 season... Saw time on special teams unit and as a reserve linebacker... Finished season with five tackles, three solo stops... Had two solo stops in first collegiate action at SEC member South Carolina... Had two tackles against Tennessee State... Had one tackle at Southeast Missouri.

High School: Played football for coach Dontrell Jackson at Thornton Township HS… Did not have a fall senior season due to State of Illinois COVID019 restrictions… As a junior helped team post an 8-3 record advancing to the second round of the IHSA Class 7A State playoffs… Played linebacker and wide receiver… Earned second team All-Area honors and first team All-Southland Athletic Conference honors… Finished season with 122 tackles including 15 tackles for loss and nine sacks… Played spring 2021 football in Illinois at Hillcrest HS during shortened season

Diezel Wilkinson, DB, 6-0, 200, So., Spokane, Wash. / East Valley HS / Idaho

2025 (So. – Montana): Transferred to Montana in time for winter workouts with four years to play three seasons.

2024 (Fr. – Idaho): Played in 12 games for the Vandals as a true freshman… Totaled 14 tackles (5 solo)… Logged a career high five stops against Albany.

High School: Wilkinson was a force at East Valley, earning First-Team All-League all four years. He had over 5,000 career all-purpose yards with 46 TDs. He was also nominated as the GSL Student-Athlete of the Year in 2022. He helped lead the team to the Washington State Playoffs in 2023.

Personal: Wilkinson is the son of Aaron and Maddie Wilkinson and has two older siblings, Isaac and Genesis. He aims to study Business and Marketing. His sister, Genesis played basketball at Carroll College.

Terahiti Wolfe, S, 5-11, 190, So., Kahuku, Hawaii / Kahuku HS / Golden West

2025 (So. – Montana): Joined the program in time for winter workouts with four years to play three seasons.

2024 (Fr. – Golden West):

• First Team All-Conference

Played in 10 games at Golden West… Earned first team all-conference honors as a DB… Totaled 34 tackles, 5 TFLs, 3 sacks, 2 PBUs, 1 INT.. Also had offers from Marshall, Southern Illinois, Nevada, and Campbell.

High School: Named to the Hawaii Open Division All-Star First Team at DB… Helped Kahuku to three-consecutive Open Division State Championships in 2021, ’22, and ’23.

Michael Wortham Jr., WR, 5-9, 177, R-Sr., North Highlands, Calif. / Center HS / Eastern Washington

2025 (R-Sr. – Montana): Transferred to Montana in time for winter conditioning… Expected to once again be one of the most electric all-around players in the Big Sky Conference and FCS in his final season of eligibility.

2024 (Sr. – EWU):

• Stats Perform & AFCA Second Team All-American

• First Team All-Big Sky

One of the most versatile players in the Big Sky Conference… Total 1615 yards of total offense… Averaged 134.6 per game to rank second in the Big Sky and 11th in the nation… Piled up 1093 kickoff return yards, breaking the program record for a single season and leading the conference… Against Idaho, Wortham broke free for his first career kickoff return touchdown, going 100-plus yards… Averaged 28.8 per return on 38 attempts… Scored seven total touchdowns, adding five rushing and one receiving… Rushed for 313 yards on 36 attempts - 8.7 per carry…. Had a career-best 109 yards on five carries, with two touchdowns against Idaho State (11/16)… At receiver, was second on the team with 25 catches for 209 yards… Also lined up at quarterback regularly, completing 7-of-9 (78%) passes for 88 yards and threw two touchdown passes.

2023 (Jr. - EWU):

• Second Team All-Big Sky

Played in all 11 games while starting in two… Received Special Teams 2nd team All-Big Sky Honors… Ranked second in the Big Sky and sixth in the country in average kickoff return yards with an average of more than 28 yards… Had a total of 736 combined kick return yards which ranked 1st in the Big Sky and 2nd in the country… Ranked fifth in the Big Sky with more than 97 all-purpose yards per game… Moved up to sixth in school history in kickoff return yards… Had a 29-yard TD pass at home vs. Idaho (9/30/23)… Rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown vs. Idaho… Recorded an 86-yard kick return vs Cal Poly (11/4/2023)… Had 179 kick return yards vs Northern Arizona (11/18/2023).

2022 (So. – Sierra):

• JC All-American

• Section MVP

Played 11 games during the 2022 season, earning 845 rushing yards (6.4 per carry) and a 68.2 completion percentage with 2,180 passing yards and 18 TDs… Named NorCal MVP and All-American honors… Played in the Gridiron Bowl earning player of the game honors.

2021 (Fr. – Sierra): Appeared in 7 games as a freshman at Sierra College, throwing for 150 yards and 2 TDs while rushing for 212 yards.

High School: Completed his high school career at Center High School in Antelope, Calif… In 27 games, threw for 4119 yards with a 66.5 completion percentage… Tossed 55 touchdown passes, with 17 interceptions… Ran for 1555 yards, with a 9.5 per yard attempt… Scored 17 rushing touchdowns in his career… Also competed in basketball and track while at Center.

Personal: Son of Chanel Green.

2025 incoming freshmen

Brady Beaner / S / 6-0 / 185 / Anacortes, Wash. / Anacortes HS

High School: A three-sport standout at Anacortes High as a four-time letterman in football, a three-time letterman in track, and a two-time letterman in basketball as of fall semester in senior year… Washington State 2A Overall Player of the Year as an ATH, QB, WR, and DB as a senior… Skagit Valley Herald Offensive Player of the Year in 2024 and Defensive Player of the Year in 2023… SB Live Washington 2A Player of the Year… Earned all classification All-State honors at DB in 2024… Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports… Also rated as the No. 9 prospect in Washington… Helped the Seahawks to back-to-back 2-A state football championship in 2023 and 2024, as well as consecutive NW Conference football championships in ’23 and ’24… Also helped lead Anacortes to a NW Conference basketball title in 2022… Earned 1st team All-NW Conference honors on both sides of the ball in 2024… Named 1st team all-state and 1st team All-NW Conference as both a DB and receiver in 2023… Earned all-conference DB honors in 2022… In total was a 3x All-State pick and a five-time all-conference honoree… Named a team captain as a senior in 2024… Played both ways in multiple positions as a senior, accounting for 1,133 passing yards, 656 rushing and 485 receiving yards in his career offensively… Defensively totaled 69 tackles, 3 TFLs, 2 INTs, and 6 PBUs… Clocked in a 10.7 100 meter dash… Also had offers from UC Davis, Eastern Washington, Boise State, Idaho, Idaho State, Navy, Air Force, and Army… Prep coach was Justin Portz.

Personal: Parents are Shaun and Josh Beaner of Anacortes… Mom Shaun played basketball at Big Bend Community College… Plans to major in Business… Brother Brock is also a Grizzly signee

Brock Beaner / S / 6-0 / 195 / Anacortes, Wash. / Anacortes HS

High School: A three-sport standout at Anacortes High as a four-time letterman in football, a three-time letterman in track, and a two-time letterman in basketball as of fall semester in senior year… Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and the No. 14 prospect in Washington… Helped the Seahawks to consecutive 2-A state football championships in 2023 and 2024 as well as consecutive NW Conference football championships in ’23 and ’24… Also helped lead Anacortes to a NW Conference basketball title in 2022… Was named the state Player of the Year in 2024 and earned first-team all-state honors on both sides of the ball three-straight years… Logged 50 tackles and 9 TFLs with one pick as a senior DB… Offensively, logged a career total of 5,018 rushing yards on 544 carries with 78 TDs… Also had offers from UC Davis, Eastern Washington, Boise State, Idaho, Idaho State, Navy, Air Force, and Army… Prep coach was Justin Portz.

Personal: Parents are Shaun and Josh Beaner of Anacortes… Mom Shaun played basketball at Big Bend Community College… Plans to major in Business… Brother Brady is also a Grizzly signee… Enjoys fishing.

Cooper Buffington / DL / 6-4 / 245 / Winfield, Iowa / Winfield-Mt. Union

High School: A four-sport standout at Winfield-Mt. Union… as a four-time letterman in football, a two-time letterman in track, and a one-year letterman in both basketball and wrestling as of the fall semester of his senior year… Was a team captain as a senior playing 8-man football…. Helped the Wolves to an 8-0 record and a district championship in 2022… A two-time state MVP lineman as a junior and senior… Also all-state OL as a junior and 1st team all-district as a sophomore… Played both sides of the ball and logged 57 tackles (46 solo), 12 TFLs, 1 sack, 2 fumble recoveries on defense… On offense scored on a rushing TD and a two-point conversion… Played 8-man football… Also had offers from South Dakota and Saint Francis… Prep coach was Scott McCarthy

Personal: Parents are Ryan and Molly Buffington of Winfield… Has five family members that are/were also college athletes, including his brother, Iowa Hawkeye linebacker Cam Buffington… Undecided on a major.

Chase Cook / RB / 5-11 / 200 / Red Lodge, Mont. / Red Lodge HS

High School: A three-sport athlete at Red Lodge, earning three letters in football, two in basketball, and three in track as of the fall semester… Helped lead Red Lodge to back-to-back conference championships and state semifinal finishes in 2023 and 2024… Also helped lead Red Lodge to a 2024 divisional basketball championship and a third-place team finish in State B track in 2024… A two-time All-State honoree as a junior and senior in football playing running back, linebacker, and return specialist… A two-time first team all-conference honoree as well on both offense and defense… Earned second team all-conference honors as a freshman… Named team captain and team offensive MVP as a senior… Also named best skill player as a junior and was the team’s most improved player as a freshman… Rated a two star prospect by 247Sports… Logged 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns as a senior and 1,200 yards with 16 TDs as a junior… Prep coach was former Grizzly John Fitzgerald.

Personal: Parents are Crystal and AJ Cook of Red Lodge… Plans on majoring in Integrated Physiology with a goal of working in medicine. Has an aunt and uncle that were both student-athletes at Montana State.

Malaki Davis / TE / 6-5 / 230 / Tacoma, Wash. / Roosevelt HS

High School: Earned first-team All-3A Metro League honors as both a tight end and defensive end as a senior… Logged 234 receiving yards on 13 receptions at tight end with one TD as a senior and averaged 18 yards per catch… Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports… Was the MaxPreps Week 2 Defensive Player of the Game Roosevelt’s win over Seattle Prep… Helped lead Roosevelt to the State 3A semifinal as a senior… Was name Tight End MVP at Idaho’s summer camp in the leadup to his senior year… Also held an offer from Nevada with interest from Arizona State and Washington State.

DeAnte Gentry / DB / 5-11 / 180 / Arlington, Texas / Lamar HS

High School: A two-sport athlete and four-time letterwinner in football and track… Played on both sides of the ball as a defensive back and running back… Earned first team all-district 6-8A honors as an offensive utility in 2024… Was a second team all-district pick as a running back in 2023 and was named district Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore… Also a football team captain… As a senior logged 30 tackles, 2 INTs, 3 pass deflections, and fumble recovery… Also logged four touchdowns on offense… Totaled 84 career tackles and 6 TFLs with 4 INTs and 2 forced fumbles… Also received an offer from Arkansas State… Chose Montana over North Texas, Louisiana Tech, and Stephen F. Austin… Prep coach was Billy Skinner

Personal: Parents are Jeralyn and Deandre Gentry of Arlington… Plans on majoring in Business Management… Is the second oldest of seven siblings.

Lincoln Hoefer / OL / 6-6 / 270 / Everson, Wash. / Meridian HS

High School: A two-sport athlete with four letters in football and two in baseball… Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports in football… A two-time team captain in 2022 and 2023… A two-time recipient of the team’s best blocker award in 2022 and 2023… First team 1-A All-State DL as a senior in 2024… Earned first-team all NW Conference honors on offense and defense in 2024… An all-conference honorable mention in 2023… Played on both sides of the ball as a D-lineman… Prep coach was Webster Kurz.

Personal: Parents are Leslie and Mike Hoefer of Everson… Sister Jolena plays volleyball at Everett Community College and cousin Daulton Lootens plays basketball at Alaska Fairbanks… Plans to major in Criminal Justice and pursue a career with the department of fish and wildlife.

Quinlan Hyatt / OT / 6-7 / 270 / Spokane, Wash. / West Valley HS

High School: A two-sport athlete in football and a shotput thrower in track & field… Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports… A three-time letterman in football with one letter as of the fall of his senior year in track… Helped West Valley go 11-0 overall and 6-0 in league play to earn a trip to the state quarterfinals (to date)… First-team All-GSL offensive lineman as a senior and a GSL honorable mention as a junior…. Also held an offer from Idaho… Prep coach was Craig Whitney

Personal: Parents are Tami and Lon Hyatt of Spokane… Sister Taylor played volleyball at the University of Bridgeport… Plans on majoring in Business… Rides a skateboard and plays guitar in his spare time… Originally from Colorado.

Hashim Jones / RB / 6-0 / 215 / Hartford, Conn. / Capital Prep

High School: Played in 11 games at Capital his senior season… Tallied 2,092 yards on 172 carries (12.2 YPC) with 26 touchdowns as a senior… Named the 2024 Pequot Conference Player of the Year… A three-time Pequot all-conference running back… A seven-time Player of the Game in 2024 and an eight-time Player of the Game in 2022… A multi-position, two-way player, finished his four-year varsity career with 6,810 total yards – 5,037 rushing, 1,706 passing, and 67 receiving to average 175 per game… Rushed for 64 career TDs and passed for 18 more… On Defense, logged 216 total tackles in his career with 50 TFLs and 14.5 sacks, with 5 FF, 1 FR, and 3 INTs as a safety… Also held offers from Akron, Bowling Green, Central Connecticut, and Central Michigan, with other interest from Boston College, UCONN, and Iowa, according to Rivals

Kaikoa Kanakaole / OL / 6-5 / 330 / Kapa'a, Hawaii / Saint Louis HS

High School: Helped Saint Louis to the 2024 Hawaii Open Division State Championship… A four-time All-Open Division All-Star… Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports… A four-time letterman in football and also earned a letter in basketball… Also held an offer from Nevada… Prep coach was Tupu Alualu

Personal: Parents are Cyndel Shigematsu (mom) and Kahua Kanakaole (Dad) of Analoha… Uncle Sean Michel played football at the University of Hawaii and Grandfather Delroy played at UNLV… Enjoys spearfishing, going to the beach, playing video games and hanging out with family in spare time… Plans on majoring in Business.

Logan Knaevelsrud / DE / 6-4 / 235 / Snoqualmie, Wash. / Mount Si HS

High School: A three-sport athlete, also played basketball and ran track at Mount Si… Rated as a two-star football prospect by 247Sports… Played on both sides of the ball as a tight end and D-end… Logged 29 tackles (10 solo) and led Mount Si in TFLs with six while logging four sacks as a senior… Also had an offer from Carroll College… Prep coach was Steve Botulinski.

Personal: Dad is Tyson Knaevelsrud of North Bend… Carries a 3.5 GPA

Colton Lentz / LB / 6-3 / 215 / Nooksack, Wash. / Nooksack Valley HS

High School: A two-sport athlete with four letters each in football and basketball… Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports… Played on both sides of the ball as a linebacker and running back… A two-year team captain as a junior and senior… A three-time team football MVP as a sophomore, junior, and senior… Helped lead the Pioneers to the 2024 Washington 1-A State Quarterfinal his senior year and the state semifinals as a junior and sophomore… Won a Northwest league championship as a senior… The WSFCA 1-A All-State Offensive Player of the Year in 2024… Nooksack was co-league champs his sophomore year… Totaled 4,576 rushing yards and 77 total TDs in his career on offense… Logged nearly 300 tackles with just under 20 TFLs on defense… As a senior was the league’s offensive player of the year and first team all-conference linebacker… Was league MVP as a junior as well and earned all-state honors at running back… Also named county offensive player of the year… As a sophomore was first team all-conference at running back and linebacker… Named to the all-state, all-classification defensive team… Was the 1-A underclassman of the year… Was the country Freshman of the Year… First in Nooksack Valley history and fourth in Whatcom County in career rushing yards (4,576) and first in the school and third in Whatcom County in career rushing touchdowns (73)… Broke Nooksack Valley’s single-season rushing touchdowns record as a junior with 25 and was second in single-season rushing yards with 1,540 in 2022… Also held offers from UC Davis, Eastern Washington, Air Force, Portland State and Idaho… Prep coach was Craig Bartl.

Personal: … Parents are Ella and Britt Lentz… Dad Britt was a four-year football letterman at Eastern Washington… Uncle David Kimball was also an EWU football player… Plans on majoring in Business… Cousin Brady Ackerman Is committed to EWU for football… Cousin Joey Arnason played football at Eastern Kentucky… Had two great uncles play football at Arizona… Great Grandfather lettered in football, basketball, and baseball at Washington… Cousin Jayda Brooks currently plays basketball at UC Irvine… Enjoys fishing, hunting, and golfing.

Ezra Meyer / OT / 6-5 / 280 / Missoula, Mont. / Big Sky HS

High School: A three-sport athlete at Big Sky, lettering twice in football, twice in Tennis, and once in track as of the fall of his senior year… Only played football for two seasons and was a two-year starter… Helped the Eagles advance to the state AA quarterfinal, their deepest run in a decade, with a 7-3 record… Prep coach was Matt Johnson.

Personal: Carries a 3.6 GPA… Intends to major in media arts.

Sage Salopek / DB / 6-0 / 175 / Seattle, Wash. / O'dea HS

High School: A two-sport athlete in football and track at O’dea… Earned first team All-Metro League honors as a senior and was Metro League Defensive MVP… Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports… Logged 17 tackles, 2 INTs, 5 PBU’s on defense as a senior… Also logged five punt return touchdowns as a senior… Also had offers from Air Force, Army, Navy, Idaho, and Portland State, with interest from Boise State as well… Prep coach was Monte Kholer.

Personal: Parents are Meredith and Nick Salopek of Edmonds… Plans on majoring in Business

Bridger Salvevold / LB / 6-2 / 210 / Culbertson, Mont. / Culbertson HS

High School: Lettered in five different sports at Culbertson High – four times in football, basketball and track, once in golf, and once in cross country… A two-time captain of the football team as a junior and senior… Also team captain of the basketball team as a senior… Helped Culbertson to a conference championship and state semifinal as a sophomore… Went 9-2 as a senior for a second-place conference finish… Took second at the district tournament as a junior in basketball… A three-time all-state selection in football as a sophomore, junior, and senior and a three-time first-team all-conference pick as well… Also a two-time second-team all-conference pick in basketball… As a senior totaled 1,312 rushing yards and 27 rushing touchdowns, 1,092 passing yards and 12 passing touchdowns. In his career totaled 2,869 rushing yards, 60 rushing touchdowns, and 32 passing touchdowns… Prep coach was Brian Manning

Personal: Parents are Shelly Panasuk and Guy Salvevold of Culbertson… A first-generation college athlete and UM student… Grew up in a farming family… Plans on studying business.

Bridger Smith / WR / 5-11 / 180 / Kalispell, Mont. / Glacier HS

High School: A two-sport athlete with three letters in football and two in track… A three-year starter on the varsity team at Glacier High and in his home state of Utah… First team all-state as a receiver and corner his senior year… Helped the Wolfpack advance to the state AA two-straight years as a junior and senior… Totaled 63 catches for 1,020 yards and 9 touchdowns as a senior… Also logged four interceptions and a pick-six on defense… Rated as a two-star prospect by 247Sports… Held offers from Dartmouth, Montana State, Montana Tech, Minot State, with interest from Eastern Washington, Harvard, Texas Tech, and Washington State… Prep coach was former Grizzly Grady Bennett.

Personal: Mother is Ashley Smith… Great Grandfather played for the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians, Great Uncle played football at UCLA… Originally thought he wanted to play baseball but focused on football after middle school.

Jammel Ward Jr. / WR / 6-4 / 185 / Royse City, Texas / Royce City HS

High School: Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports… Was named the team’s offensive player of the week on week two against Rowlett… Played in seven games his senior season… Caught 13 passes for 284 yards – the second-most on the team… Had the team’s season-long catch of 76 yards… Totaled 3 TD catches on the season… Also rushed the ball once for 9 yards… Logged 1 fumble recovery as well… Handled some kickoff returns with 3 attempts for 16 yards… A three-sport athlete that also plays basketball and runs track… Eclipsed the 1,000 point club in basketball and finished sixth in the Texas 6A long jump finals as a junior with a 23-1.5… Placed second at regionals with a 23-9.75. Also qualified for regionals in the high jump, posting a season-best 6-5 at area competition, per MileSplit… As a sophomore, qualified for regionals in the high jump. Posted a 6-9 high jump at area. Also recorded jumps of 6-7 and 6-6 in Spring 2023.

Personal: Comes to Montana carrying a 3.3 GPA.