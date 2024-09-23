Montana football Week 5 press conference with Bobby Hauck, Hayden Harris, Eli Gillman

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies recently wrapped up nonconference play this past weekend as UM topped Western Carolina 46-35 to improve to 3-1.

Montana recently rose one spot in the Stats FCS Top 25 Poll to No. 8. Running back Eli Gillman was named the Big Sky Conference offensive player of the week for his efforts in the win over the Catamounts.

The Griz now turn their attention to Big Sky Conference play starting this week, and UM will begin on the road when it heads to Cheney, Wash., to take on Eastern Washington (1-3). It'll be the first meeting between the teams since 2022 and first in Cheney since 2021.

Montana head coach Bobby Hauck, senior defensive end Hayden Harris and Gillman met with the media for their weekly press conference on Monday as the Grizzlies recapped the win over the Catamounts and looked ahead to Saturday's contest against the Eagles.

To see the full press conference, check out the video above.