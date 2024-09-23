Montana State holds steady, Montana back up to No. 8 in FCS top 25

MISSOULA — Montana State kept its No. 3 ranking in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll on Monday, while Montana moved back up to No. 8.

The Grizzlies, who rallied for a come-from-behind win over then-No. 24 Western Carolina, are ranked eighth this week after sitting ninth last week.

The Bobcats are ranked third — behind No. 1 South Dakota State and No. 2 North Dakota State — for the fourth consecutive week after easily handling FCS newcomer Mercyhurst last week.

The Big Sky Conference has four teams ranked in the top 10 — the others being fourth-ranked Idaho and No. 10 Sacramento State — and six in the top 25. UC Davis is ranked 14th, and Weber State is 25th.

South Dakota flipped places with Villanova in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll, putting the Coyotes fifth and Wildcats sixth. Central Arkansas is seventh and North Dakota ninth. The Missouri Valley Football Conference and Big Sky occupy the top five places in the poll and eight of the top 10. View the complete poll.

Montana (3-1) and Montana State (4-0) begin Big Sky play on the road this week. The Griz are at Eastern Washington, and the Cats are at Idaho State.

The MSU-ISU game kicks off at 4 p.m. (MT) and will be broadcast on the MTN channel. Learn more about the MTN channel and where to find it.

The UM-EWU game is at 6 p.m. (MT) and will air on CBS affiliates across Montana.