Montana football Week 13 press conference with Bobby Hauck, Trevin Gradney, Nick Ostmo

MISSOULA — The Montana football program enters the final week of the regular season after UM beat Portland State 28-17 at home on Saturday.

Montana improved to 8-3 overall and 5-2 in Big Sky play. The Grizzlies rose one spot in the Stats FCS Top 25 poll from No. 10 to No. 9 on Monday, and junior safety Jace Klucewich was named the conference's defensive player of the week as well after a two-interception performance against the Vikings.

Next up is the biggest one of them all as the Griz get set to hit the road for the 123rd Brawl of the Wild against rival Montana State. The Bobcats are a perfect 11-0 and ranked No. 2 in the FCS.

The teams have split the last four meetings with the home team routing the visitor in each game.

Montana head coach Bobby Hauck, senior running back Nick Ostmo and senior cornberback Trevin Gradney met with the media on Monday to preview the game against the Bobcats.

To view the full press conference, check out the video above.

