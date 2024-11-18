Montana's Jace Klucewich nabs Big Sky Conference honor after two-interception game

MISSOULA — Montana safety Jace Klucewich did just about everything in his power to shut down Portland State’s high-powered offense on Saturday, helping lead the Griz to an important 28-17 win that gave UM its eighth victory of the year.

With two interceptions on the goal line and five solo tackles (three of which were also on the goal line), the Frenchtown native put a halt to a pair of would-be scoring drives that might have been the difference in the game, and people took notice.

On Monday, Klucewich was named Big Sky Conference defensive player of the week, the first weekly honor from the league of his career, and the second this season for the Grizzly defense after fellow Missoula Sentinel High School grad Jaxon Lee earned it in late October. Klucewich also earned an honorable mention for the Stats Perform FCS defensive player of the week.

With his two picks on Saturday, he now leads the Big Sky in total interceptions and is tied for third in the FCS this season with four to his name.

His first pick came on PSU’s second drive of the game in a first-and-goal situation when he made the Vikings pay on a trick play attempt, picking off Craig Quincy on a reverse pass in the end zone to keep the visitor’s lead at 3-0.

With Montana leading 14-10 early in the second half the junior nearly kept the Vikings out of the end zone single-handedly again, putting in three consecutive solo tackles inside the 5-yard line on a goal line stand.

He had two stops on electric PSU QB Dante Chachere for gains of 0 and 1 yards, and stopped running back Delon Thompson for a gain of 1 at the 4-yard line, as well. The Vikings finally ran away from Klucewich and punched it in on fourth down to take their final lead of the game at 17-14. His total of five solo tackles were tied for a game high.

His second interception came in the fourth quarter with Montana leading 28-17 and the outcome of the game still far from determined.

On a third-and-8 on the 14, Chachere faked a pitch, dropped back, and threw across the middle for the end zone when Klucewich jumped the receiver at the goal line and returned the pick 40 yards to keep the Vikings off the scoreboard once again.

Klucewich is now the first Grizzly to pick off two passes in a single game since Gavin Robertson did it in Montana’s historic win over the Washington Huskies in 2021. Coincidentally, his two picks come on the same weekend the Lady Griz basketball team earned a win over the Huskies.

Montana forced a season-high five turnovers against the Vikings and now lead the Big Sky in total turnover margin at +7 on the year.

The Grizzlies now turn their attention to the 123rd Brawl of the Wild game at Montana State on Saturday. Kickoff from Bozeman is set for noon.