State AA girls: Crosstown rivals Billings West, Skyview roll into semifinals

MISSOULA — Billings West and Billings Skyview started the Class AA girls basketball state tournament Thursday with dominant wins at Dahlberg Arena.

The Golden Bears rolled past Missoula Big Sky 66-38 and the Falcons pulled away from Kalispell Glacier 61-38 to advance to the semifinal round. West and Skyview will play a semifinal game at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Big Sky and Glacier will meet in a loser-out game at 9 a.m.

PHOTOS: STATE AA GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT TIPS OFF IN MISSOULA

Billings West 66, Missoula Big Sky 38

Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports Billings West senior Kourtney Grossman (with ball) looks for room against Missoula Big Sky in the first round of the Class AA girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024.

Billings West senior Kourtney Grossman entered Thursday's first-round game against Missoula Big Sky with a black eye, but she and the Golden Bears bruised the Eagles in a 66-38 win that sends West into the semifinal round of the state tournament.

West dominated from the tip, scoring the game's first nine points. The Bears led 16-6 after the first quarter and 37-20 at halftime.

Grossman scored 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting, including a 4-for-4 mark from 3-point range, and also had eight rebounds and four steals. Halle Haber added 14 points on 7-of-11 shooting for West, which made 25 of 50 field goals and 10 of 20 3-pointers as a team.

To lead Big Sky, Sadie McGuinn scored 13 points and Audrey Hale at 11.

Billings Skyview 61, Kalispell Glacier 38

Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports Billings Skyview defeated Kalispell Glacier in the first round of the Class AA girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on March 7, 2024.

Billings Skyview pulled away from Kalispell Glacier for a 61-38 win Thursday to advance to the semifinal round of the state tournament.

The Falcons led 29-18 at halftime and used an 18-5 advantage in the third quarter to take complete control. Breanna Williams had another solid all-around game, scoring 16 points, grabbing five rebounds, dishing out six assists and swiping six steals. Taryn Salveson added 12 points and Rae Smart had 11.

As a team, Skyview made 21 of 45 field goals and 16 of 23 free throws. Glacier attempted only six free throws in the game.

Noah Fincher had 12 points and seven rebounds to lead the Wolfpack.

This story will be updated.