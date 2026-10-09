FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Montana Grizzlies are on the road again, and it's another big one lined up in the Big Sky Conference this weekend.

No. 2 Montana (5-1, 3-0 Big Sky) will head to Flagstaff where the Griz will battle No. 13 Northern Arizona (4-2, 2-1) in a key matchup between two programs on the fast-track to this year's playoffs.

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In historically challenging venue, No. 2 Montana ready to hit road, duel with No. 13 Northern Arizona

"Really quality opponent who, Idaho State, that game last week showed you the caliber that they can play at," UM head coach Bobby Kennedy said. "And then they played Montana State tough, but I mean, there have been some really quality wins on their schedule."

NAU's quality wins including a non-conference win over Incarnate Word, last week's victory over then-No. 12 Idaho State on the road, as well as other Big Sky victories over Eastern Washington and Utah Tech. Plus, a competitive loss on the road at Montana State two weeks ago.

Quarterback Ty Pennington is in his third season leading the Lumberjacks, so behind his dual-threat expertise as one of the Big Sky's top threats (1,299 yards passing, 185 yards rushing, 10 total TDs and three interceptions), his favorite target in athletic tight end Jeter Purdy (19 catches, 345 yards, three touchdowns), and a 1-2 punch out of the backfield with Quran Gossett (393 yards rushing, three touchdowns) and Kenveon Stone (303 yards rushing, six touchdowns) NAU presents plenty of challenges with their offensive prowess.

"Our team brings a lot of juice for every single one of our games," UM linebacker Justin Eklund said. "Playing a quarterback like that, super exciting. You always like going against good competition each and every week no matter what."

Defensively, the Lumberjacks rank No. 1 in the FCS with a whopping 16 turnovers gained in just six games, as a unit that can give up some yards (465.3) and points (28.7) per game, but always finds a way to cause chaos.

At home under third-year head coach Brian Wright, the Lumberjacks use the Walkup Skydome — one of the rare domes in college football — to their advantage, as they've been 11-2 there under his watch.

"It's exciting. I've never been there before, but I don't really think about the location of where I'm playing," UM quarterback Keali'i Ah Yat said. "I think about who I'm playing, the team I'm playing. So I think that deserves my full attention. I'm excited for the week of preparation and getting to know the defense. So they're a great defense and I'm excited for the challenge."

On the flip side, Montana has been humming, as the high-powered offense has been unlocked as one of the strongest units in the country, and they also take care of the ball. Defensively, the Griz are beginning to gel and figure things out, despite several injuries, as one of the Big Sky's better units.

Montana has won just one time in the last four meetings between the two in Flagstaff in 2021, and everyone remembers the last meeting there in 2023, when the Lumberjacks rolled the Grizzlies, which spurred UM's turnaround and run to the national championship game later that season.

"Every week we can't afford to think that we've arrived, right?" Kennedy said. "If we can get better every day at practice, every week, how do we prepare better? How do we look at film better? Do we do we pull each other in the right direction, right? And not let other guys just think that they've got it made, right? Then I think we'll be a good team when it's all said and done."

