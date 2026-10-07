How to watch the Montana Grizzlies football game on Saturday, Oct. 10

The Montana Grizzlies hit the road Saturday for another top-20 Big Sky Conference football matchup.

The second-ranked and Big Sky-leading Griz (5-1 overall, 3-0 Big Sky) meet No. 13 Northern Arizona (4-2, 2-1) inside the Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Ariz., on Saturday, Oct. 10. The game is scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. MDT (2 p.m. MST) and will be broadcast by Scripps Sports on The Spot – MTN across Montana.

The Spot – MTN is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo

HOW TO WATCH THE SPOT – MTN



LOCATION OVER THE AIR DIRECTV SPECTRUM Billings 2.2 5 11 Bozeman 7.2 14 11 Butte 4.2 14 11 Great Falls 3.2 4 12 Helena 12.2 N/A 11 Missoula 8.2 9 18

Learn more about the The Spot – MTN and how to find it.

Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. with the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show. The Saturday Showdown Postgame Show immediately follows the game.

The game will also be available to stream on ESPN+.

Sixth-ranked Montana State (5-1, 2-1) is idle this week.