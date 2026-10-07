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How to watch the Montana Grizzlies football game on Saturday, Oct. 10

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MTN Sports
Griz logo
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The Montana Grizzlies hit the road Saturday for another top-20 Big Sky Conference football matchup.

The second-ranked and Big Sky-leading Griz (5-1 overall, 3-0 Big Sky) meet No. 13 Northern Arizona (4-2, 2-1) inside the Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Ariz., on Saturday, Oct. 10. The game is scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. MDT (2 p.m. MST) and will be broadcast by Scripps Sports on The Spot – MTN across Montana.

The Spot – MTN is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo

HOW TO WATCH THE SPOT – MTN

LOCATIONOVER THE AIRDIRECTVSPECTRUM
Billings2.2511
Bozeman7.21411
Butte4.21411
Great Falls3.2412
Helena12.2N/A11
Missoula8.2918

Learn more about the The Spot – MTN and how to find it.

Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. with the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show. The Saturday Showdown Postgame Show immediately follows the game.

The game will also be available to stream on ESPN+.

Sixth-ranked Montana State (5-1, 2-1) is idle this week.

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Results from around the state