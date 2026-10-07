How to watch the Montana Grizzlies football game on Saturday, Oct. 10

The Montana Grizzlies hit the road Saturday for another top-20 Big Sky Conference football matchup.
The second-ranked and Big Sky-leading Griz (5-1 overall, 3-0 Big Sky) meet No. 13 Northern Arizona (4-2, 2-1) inside the Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Ariz., on Saturday, Oct. 10. The game is scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. MDT (2 p.m. MST) and will be broadcast by Scripps Sports on The Spot – MTN across Montana.
The Spot – MTN is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo
HOW TO WATCH THE SPOT – MTN
|LOCATION
|OVER THE AIR
|DIRECTV
|SPECTRUM
|Billings
|2.2
|5
|11
|Bozeman
|7.2
|14
|11
|Butte
|4.2
|14
|11
|Great Falls
|3.2
|4
|12
|Helena
|12.2
|N/A
|11
|Missoula
|8.2
|9
|18
Learn more about the The Spot – MTN and how to find it.
Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. with the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show. The Saturday Showdown Postgame Show immediately follows the game.
The game will also be available to stream on ESPN+.
Sixth-ranked Montana State (5-1, 2-1) is idle this week.