Grizzly Insider: Dani Bartsch, Montana coaches recap Brawl wins, preview rest of season

MISSOULA — The Montana men's and women's basketball teams swept rival Montana State in a doubleheader Saturday with both teams recording impressive wins by double digits. The Lady Griz pulled away for a 72-50 win, while the Griz men rolled to an 88-69 win.

With the wins, the Griz men sit third in the Big Sky Conference standings and the Lady Griz are fourth. Only five games remain in the regular season before the teams head to Boise, Idaho, for the Big Sky Conference tournaments.

Griz men's coach Travis DeCuire and Lady Griz coach Brian Holsinger join this week's Grizzly Insider, hosted by MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and UM play-by-play voice Riley Corcoran, to discuss the wins over the Bobcats as well as their team outlooks the rest of the season. Lady Griz forward Dani Bartsch also joins the show.

Bartsch, a junior from Helena, had 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three blocks and a steal in the win over Montana State. She's started all 24 games this season and is averaging 9.2 points and 9.8 rebounds after averaging 5.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game last season.

The Montana men and women both play Sacramento State and Portland State this week.

The Griz men (17-9 overall, 8-5 Big Sky) host Sac State Thursday and Portland State Saturday, while the Lady Griz (17-7, 9-4) are on the road for the same matchups.