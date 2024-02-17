Dani Bartsch, Montana Lady Griz shoot past Montana State in 72-50 win

MISSOULA — The dichotomy between the Montana and Montana State women's basketball offenses couldn't have been more pronounced Saturday at Dahlberg Arena.

The Lady Griz lead the Big Sky Conference in 3-point shooting and sank 14 of 27 3s in a 72-50 rout of the Bobcats. Montana State, which ranks last in the Big Sky in 3-point shooting, was just 4 of 13 from 3-point range.

Like when the teams met earlier this season in Bozeman — a 64-55 Bobcat win — Montana got out to a hot start Saturday, quickly building an 11-2 lead in the first quarter behind the strong play of Dani Bartsch and Gina Marxen. Unlike the first meeting, though, Montana kept its foot on the pedal, building the lead to as many as 16 points in the second quarter. The Lady Griz never trailed.

Bartsch continued what seems inevitably to be an all-conference campaign, dominating the game on both ends of the floor in the first half. She had 14 points (on 5-of-6 shooting), three rebounds, two assists and three blocks in the first 20 minutes. The 6-foot-2 junior from Helena also drew a charge that took points off the board for the Bobcats and affected numerous other plays with her length.

Marxen had 11 points in the first half and finished with 14. Mack Konig also had 14 points, and Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw added 12. Bartsch was named the player of the game and finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three blocks and a steal.

Montana State, meanwhile, struggled offensively against an inspired Montana defense. The Bobcats made just 20 of 52 field goals in the game and never seemed to get into an offensive rhythm, save for a 7-0 run in the second quarter to get the game back within single digits by halftime. But the Bobcats came out ice cold in the third quarter and didn't shoot their first free throw until early in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore forward Marah Dykstra shined brightest for Montana State, tallying 13 points and nine rebounds.

With the win, Montana (17-7 overall, 9-4 Big Sky) takes sole possession of third place in the Big Sky Conference standings with just five regular-season games remaining. The Lady Griz are on the road for two games next week, starting with Sacramento State on Feb. 22.

Montana State (14-12, 8-5) is still fourth in the Big Sky standings. The Bobcats play at Portland State on Feb. 22.

