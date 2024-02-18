Aanen Moody sizzles as Montana Grizzlies blast rival Montana State

MISSOULA — Aanen Moody blew a kiss to the near-capacity Dahlberg Arena crowd after making a 3-pointer in the first half of the Montana men's basketball team's game against rival Montana State Saturday.

He blew another one moments later after he threaded the needle on an assist to Dischon Thomas for a dunk.

By the conclusion of the Grizzlies' 88-69 win over the Bobcats, the Montana faithful were showering Moody and his Griz teammates with adulation. Moody electrified the crowd with 29 points, knocking down five 3-pointers as the Griz hit 13 from the arc as a team. Josh Vazquez (four), Thomas (three) and Jaxon Nap (one) also made 3s.

The teams played an entertaining back-and-forth first 14 minutes, with Montana State's Sam Lecholat making his own 3-pointer to make the score 27-26 in favor of Montana. The Griz blitzed the Bobcats to close the half, though, getting a 3 and layup from Thomas, a 3 from Vazquez, a jumper from Moody and a buzzer-beating 3 from Nap that sent UM and its fans into a frenzy. The 13-4 run at the end of the half gave Montana a 40-30 lead at halftime.

Moody and Co. took complete control out of the break. Here was Montana's scoring from the floor through the first 10 minutes: Moody 3, Moody 3, Vazquez 3, Thomas 3, Thomas 3, Vazquez 3, Moody 3. The Griz scored 25 points — building their lead to as large as 65-47 — before making a two-point field goal in the half.

Eddie Turner III and Brandon Walker did their best to keep Montana State in it, cutting the deficit to 13 points on multiple occasions, but Montana's sizzling offense was too much. Moody, who surpassed 1,500 career points early in the first half, finished with his game-high 29 on 9-of-17 shooting, including a 5 of 9 mark from 3-point range. Thomas had 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, while Vazquez added 15 points.

Turner led Montana State with 18 points, and Walker had 13.

Montana improved to 17-9 overall and 8-5 in Big Sky Conference play. The Griz continue their home stand next week with home games against Sacramento State on Feb. 22 and Portland State on Feb. 24.

Montana State (11-15 overall, 6-7 Big Sky) are back in Bozeman to play Portland State on Feb. 22 and Sac State on Feb. 24.

This story will be updated.