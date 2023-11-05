Griz postgame: Bobby Hauck, Tyler Flink, Keelan White break down win over Sacramento State

MISSOULA — The No. 4 Montana Grizzlies topped No. 7 Sacramento State 34-7 on Saturday evening at Washington-Grizzly Stadium as UM won its fifth straight game and snapped a three-game losing skid to the Hornets. To see the full highlights, click here.

UM improved to 8-1 overall and 5-1 in Big Sky play, while Sac State fell to 6-3 and 3-3.

PHOTOS: NO. 4 MONTANA DOMINATES NO. 7 SACRAMENTO STATE

UM head coach Bobby Hauck became the Big Sky's all-time winningest coach with the victory, giving him 124 wins over his two stints at Montana, as he passed Jerome Souers who had 123 victories at Northern Arizona.

Quarterback Clifton McDowell also hit wide receiver Keelan White for a 97-yard touchdown which set a program record for longest play from scrimmage touchdown at Montana.

Hauck, White and linebacker Tyler Flink met with the media after the game to break down UM's victory. To see the full press conference, check out the video above.